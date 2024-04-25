Oklahoma weather: Tornado potential in western region, severe weather risk across the state this weekend

The National Weather Center expects severe weather to hit Oklahoma this weekend with a potential of strong tornadoes in parts of western Oklahoma and the state's panhandle.

Check here for live weather updates and to check road conditions, power outages and school closings in real-time.

Severe weather in Oklahoma starting Thursday

The National Weather Center Storm Prediction Center forecasted severe weather across the state this weekend starting Thursday.

Parts of western Oklahoma and the state's panhandle are at an enhanced risk, much of the central region of the state is at a slight risk and the eastern portion is at a marginal risk.

Severe weather potential will increase tomorrow and is expected to continue into the weekend. Currently, the areas of greatest concern will be in parts of the southern and central Plains on Thursday (4/25) and Saturday (4/27). All severe hazards are possible. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/FVHZSSR5cz — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 24, 2024

According to the NWS, all severe weather hazards will be possible, including strong tornadoes and large hail.

Weather alerts: Tornado watch, tornado warnings issued

What to do when there's a tornado watch

Be prepared — tornadoes are possible in and around the area mentioned in the watch. Be ready to act quickly.

NWS: How to prepare for a tornado

What to do when there's a tornado warning

Take action now. A warning means someone saw a tornado or one was indicated by weather radar. Under a tornado warning, there's imminent danger to life and property. Everyone should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

Live radar Oklahoma weather

Live Oklahoma power outages map

See live updates on how weather is impacting OGE power.

PSO power outage map

See live updates on how weather is impacting PSO power.

Closings due to the weather

Keep up with school, church and event closings using the link below.

Oklahoma City Severe Weather Closings: Schools, churches, other services

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma weather: Tornado potential in western region Thursday