Oklahoma weather: Oklahoma City at risk for severe thunderstorms, flash flooding Tuesday evening

Areas across Oklahoma are at risk of severe thunderstorms this evening with large hail and damaging wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service in Norman.

Here's what to expect Tuesday.

Enhanced severe weather risk in Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City metro, including Oklahoma and Cleveland counties, are at an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms tonight.

Severe weather in central and western Oklahoma is expected to start at 6 p.m. In areas near Ardmore, Ada and Durant, severe weather is expected to start at 9 p.m.

Storms are expected to develop late this afternoon along and ahead of a cold front and dryline. Large to very large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main hazards, with a low tornado risk early this evening. #okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/tO7SseGSJZ — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) June 4, 2024

Canadian County and western Oklahoma are at a slight risk, according to NWS Norman.

The main hazards in these areas include up to baseball sized hail, wind speeds over 80 mph and a low tornado potential, according to NWS Norman.

Flash flood potential in Oklahoma Tuesday

Much of the Oklahoma City metro, including all of Oklahoma and Cleveland counties and the eastern part of Canadian County, is at a moderate risk of flash floods tonight.

Areas in Oklahoma are at a risk for flash flooding Tuesday, according to NWS Norman.

Areas west of the metro are at a slight risk, and a small portion of western Oklahoma is at a marginal risk.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma weather: Severe thunderstorms, flood potential forecasted