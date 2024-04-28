Oklahoma weather: How to help victims of Saturday tornadoes

Agencies, nonprofits and businesses in Oklahoma are responding after devastating storms tore through parts of the state Saturday.

As many as 17 tornadoes were reported during the outbreak.

The Oklahoma medical examiner has confirmed three storm-related fatalities: two in Holdenville and one in Marietta. Gov. Kevin Stitt on Sunday announced a fourth fatality in Sulphur.

Numerous businesses and homes were damaged in the storms.

Here is how you can help:

Oklahoma Red Cross: 90% of what the Red Cross provides is done through volunteers. Those interested in volunteering can sign up on their website.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief: Those interested in making tax-deductible contributions to help storm victims and relief efforts can go OKDisasterHelp.org/donate. If you or a loved one suffered storm damage, you can request assistance on the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief website.

BancFirst: The Oklahoma-based bank announced a $250,000 donation to help residents in Sulphur. An account administered by Crossway Church of Sulphur will be opened to accept donations at BancFirst locations statewide. A similar account will be set up to address needs in Marietta.

Salvation Army: The Salvation Army was providing meals in Murray and Love counties on Sunday. The Salvation Army is determining need for clean-up kits and other supplies tomorrow. Donations to the Salvation Army can be made at SouthernUSA.SalvationArmy.org/central-oklahoma.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tornado damage in Sulphur, Okla., Sunday, April 28, 2024, after severe storms hit the area the night before.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Agencies, nonprofits gearing up to help Oklahoma tornado victims