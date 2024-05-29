Oklahoma United Methodists to meet for first time after exits, LGBTQ+ restrictions removed

Bishop Jimmy Nunn speaks to delegates at an October 2023 special called conference of the Oklahoma United Methodist Conference at Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City.

With a challenging season of church exits behind them and the recent removal of LGBTQ+ restrictions, Oklahoma United Methodists are preparing to gather in Oklahoma City to regroup — and to celebrate ― their new reality.

The Oklahoma United Methodist Conference's 2024 annual meeting will be held Wednesday through Saturday at the Freede Center on the campus of Oklahoma City University, 2501 N Blackwelder. Several worship services will be held at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 2717 W Hefner Road.

This year's annual meeting is the first since 127 churches across the state ended their affiliation with the United Methodist Church ― part of a split in the nation's second-largest Protestant group. The rift over several issues, including disagreements over same-sex marriage and gay ordination, resulted in a quarter of U.S. churches severing ties with the international denomination.

In Oklahoma, the decrease in churches moved United Methodists from the second-largest faith group in the state (in terms of churches) to the third-largest. Southern Baptists have long remained the largest faith group in Oklahoma. The Assemblies of God are now second in terms of the number of churches.

Oklahoma United Methodist Churches will have chance to discuss decisions made at national conference — including LGBTQ+ inclusion

Along with disaffiliations, the recent decisions made by the denomination's General Conference lawmaking assembly will affect Oklahoma United Methodists, including those regarding LGBTQ+ inclusion. In April and early May, delegates at the General Conference meeting in North Carolina removed restrictive language regarding ordination of LGBTQ+ individuals and regarding the definition of marriage, which gave clergy the OK to officiate at same-sex weddings and for churches to host same-sex nuptials.

The Rev. Derrek Belase, director of connectional ministries for the Oklahoma United Methodist Conference, said there's no doubt that the decisions made at General Conference will impact how United Methodists move forward in ministry across the state.

"This is a new frontier," he said.

"We understand that there are people in our churches who are on all different sides of issues related to human sexuality, property ownership and the trust clause. We understand that we're still a diverse annual conference, but the decisions that the General Conference made allow all of our churches to continue to be who they want to be in their context."

Belase said Oklahoma United Methodist congregations will still retain decision-making power and authority over what happens, but now they have more flexibility "which is very new for United Methodists."

Having said that, Belase said just how some General Conference decisions will affect Oklahoma United Methodists is still being worked out. He said it may take up to 90 days for the official transmission of some of those changes. And, he said some of the decision-making that occurred at General Conference, like approval of a regionalization plan for the international faith group, likely will not affect the Oklahoma conference until next year when the conference likely will vote on that specific matter.

Belase said the coming conference meeting will include discussion of redistricting that occurred earlier this year due to the reduction in churches after disaffiliations. In January, the conference, led by Bishop Jimmy Nunn, voted to reduce its geographical districts from eight to five, and Nunn appointed new superintendents to lead them.

Belase said Nunn is expected to touch on some of the issues related to the United Methodists' new flexibility and the denomination's changing landscape in Oklahoma during his presentations at the meeting.

'We're much more than what you hear in the news'

Highlights of the coming gathering include:

A celebration for outgoing Bishop Nunn on Thursday. Nunn's retirement was announced in 2023 and will be effective Aug. 31. He and his wife, Mary, will be feted at a reception for newly commissioned and ordained individuals set for Saturday at Chapel Hill.

A celebration of the former eight districts and meet-and-greet sessions for new district members to connect and fellowship will be held on Friday.

A commissioning and ordination ceremony planned for Saturday at Chapel Hill.

Belase will share more details about the conference's "Dream" initiative for Oklahoma United Methodists as they move forward in ministry.

Belase said it's important to note that Oklahoma United Methodists are committed to doing the ministry that God has called them to do.

"The United Methodist Church is much more than the headlines that come out about it ― it's a church of vital people and communities spread all across Oklahoma," he said.

"Both the Oklahoma Indian Indian Missionary Conference and the Oklahoma Conference do vital and amazing work every single day of the week. And that's what I hope people will know about the United Methodist Church. We're much more than what you hear in the news. We're real people who are doing real ministry because we believe in this."

