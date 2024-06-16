How Oklahoma tracks campaign finances is about to change. Find out how

A $1.2 million appropriation to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission in the recently signed budget will fund the replacement of the Guardian System.

The Guardian System is a database used to track campaign finance reports and the registration of lobbyists. The system is set to expire in February 2025 and amid an election cycle, replacing the system has become more urgent.

“I think it’s appropriate to recognize and provide thanks to the Governor and legislators, … for giving us this increase in budget which we’ve been seeking for a long time now, but it came together,” Commission Chair Jarred Brejcha said Friday. “It’s really nice to have this increase … I look forward to what the commission can do with those additional resources in the future.”

Oklahoma Ethics Commission Executive Director Lee Ann Bruce Boone said that the commission’s request for proposal for a new system is currently up for review at the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

At Friday’s meeting, Bruce Boone estimated that OMES will release the proposal by June 25. After its release, the commission will offer a five-week response period for vendors to submit proposals.

The process of building the new system to replace Guardian could take between nine and 12 months, depending on how customized it is.

“We really have no time to spare,” Bruce Boone said. “So we’re just really pushing to drop this RFP (request for proposal) and get it out there.”

Brejcha and Vice Chair Gregg Engle led their final meeting of the Ethics Commission as their terms are expiring. A new chair and vice-chair were unanimously elected, Eddie Fields and Justin Meek, respectively. Fields and Meek will serve their terms until October.

Brejcha and Engle reflected on their own time as commissioners and thanked the other commissioners.

“I’m thrilled about the direction of the commission and a lot of the staff we have. I have great confidence in Commissioner Fields, Commissioner Johnson and Commissioner Meek,” Engle said.

