Oklahoma teens can now get their learners permit at 15 under new law

Young Oklahoma drivers can now get their learner permit six months earlier at age 15 after the state lowered the age this year through legislation.

The new change also lets people get their intermediate driver's license on their 16th birthday if they've had a learner permit and a clean driving record for at least 180 days. Previously, hopeful drivers had to wait until six months after their 15th birthday to obtain a learner permit.

To coincide with the new law, Service Oklahoma created a program that guarantees 16-year-olds can take their driving test on their birthday.

The Sweet Sixteen Guarantee, as it's known, lets drivers schedule an exam at testing centers in Oklahoma City and Broken Arrow. The exam can be taken at other qualified facilities but would not be eligible for the guaranteed birthday appointment.

"We understand the excitement surrounding a teen turning 16 and also the anticipation of taking a drive test on this milestone birthday,” said Jay Doyle, chief executive officer of Service Oklahoma.

Historically, a teen had no guarantee of getting an exam on their actual birthday, often adding stress to what should be a momentous day.

“The Sweet Sixteen Guarantee, alongside new legislation allowing teens to acquire a learner permit at 15, means trying to take a drive test on a teen’s birthday will no longer be a source of uncertainty and frustration,” said Doyle.

Oklahoma has four tiers of non-commercial driver's licenses:

Student Driver - Must be at least 15 years old, enrolled in a driver education course and accompanied by a certified instructor or public school driving instructor.

Learner Permit - Open to 15-year-olds who are enrolled in a driving course and who pass a written exam. Drivers who are 16 years old must pass the written exam or receive a waiver from Service Oklahoma. This permit restricts driving to certain hours and requires the presence of a licensed driver over 21 years old.

Intermediate License - The intermediate license also includes restrictions and passenger limitations. Recipients must have had a learner permit for 180 days and have at least 50 hours of training behind the wheel.

Unrestricted License - Class D unrestricted licenses are awarded to 16- and 17-year-olds who've had an intermediate license and clean driving record for 180 days if they've also taken a driver education course. Those who haven't taken the course have to wait a year after earning the intermediate license. Oklahomans over 18 can apply for the unrestricted driver's license without the additional requirements.

