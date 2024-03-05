Oklahoma has a teacher shortage crisis. How do we entice them back to the classroom?

A critical issue affecting Oklahoma’s education system needs attention: the impending expiration of Oklahoma legislation that provides exceptions to salary cap limitations for retired teachers returning to the workforce. The legislation, originally enacted in 2017 and extended in 2020, is set to expire on July 1. This legislation is an important tool in addressing the ongoing teacher shortage crisis in Oklahoma.

The most recent Oklahoma State School Board Association (OSSBA) teacher staffing survey, conducted at the beginning of the 2023-24 academic year, found that schools began the year with 760 vacancies. Additionally, the association reported that Oklahoma has reached a record number of emergency teacher certifications, 4,576 emergency certified teachers, through December 2023.

This upward trend in emergency certifications is coupled with challenging retention rates for teachers with more than five years of experience. Oklahoma Watch reported in 2019 that over 30,000 teachers had vacated the profession during a six-year time period. Additionally, Oklahoma Watch reported that over 20% of teachers leave within the first year of employment, and just over 50% of teachers remain after five years of service.

As reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Education in its 2021 Oklahoma Educator Supply and Demand Report, about 45,051 teachers are employed in the state. This teacher count is on par with the previous five years of employment numbers.

While teacher employment numbers are relatively consistent, the state Education Department reported that the number of teachers leaving the profession due to retirement was unexpectedly higher, by about 200, in the last two years.

These higher exit rates are causing our teacher population to age at a faster rate than anticipated. According to the state Education Department, more than half of Oklahoma’s teachers are 32 to 53 years old, and less than 20% are 31 years old or younger. In short, the Oklahoma teacher workforce is aging at a quicker pace than new teachers are entering the field. Further, the percentage of teacher years of experience data lends support to this conclusion. Roughly 22% of Oklahoma teachers have three years or less of experience, and over 52% percent of teachers have 10 or more years of experience.

In light of these challenges, the extension of the salary cap exception emerges as a critical asset for Oklahoma’s educational system. Moreover, with a growing number of retired teachers comprising the pool of certified teachers, Oklahoma is poised to capitalize upon a ready stream of workers to help fill the teacher shortage gap.

Oklahoma has a decade-long, ongoing teacher shortage crisis. The teacher workforce is aging at a faster rate than ever before, with lagging numbers of personnel entering the teaching profession. Higher than expected number of teachers have retired the past two academic years, coupled with middle school and high school teachers leaving the field at a greater rate than elementary school teachers.

Oklahoma’s educator workforce has been propped up by emergency certifications, doubling in number over the last six years. Rates of attrition have remained consistent over a five-year period, with 50% of teachers leaving the profession within the first five years of teaching.

With the teacher shortage crisis showing no signs of abating, this legislation provides an essential tool to reach experienced teachers and help to entice them back to the classroom.

Millisa L. Ellefson

Millisa L. Ellefson is an Oklahoma educator, with 17 years of service in public education, and a current doctoral student at Southern Nazarene University.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Retired teachers could solve Oklahoma's crisis. Can we entice them?