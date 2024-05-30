Oklahoma task force on tribal reservation safety lacked tribal input. Here's how it went

A Tulsa County sheriff's deputy, at left, and two Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police officers inspect the scene of an abandoned and stripped car in this July 2023 file photo. A task force launched by the governor studied issues that can arise between state and tribal police on tribal reservations.

Replacing the hundreds of agreements that spell out how police work together on tribal reservations appears unlikely to happen, despite Gov. Kevin Stitt’s calls for uniform change.

In its final report issued Wednesday, a task force formed by the governor recommended adding on to existing state-tribal police agreements instead of creating an entirely new deal. The add-ons could cover some of the most pressing issues facing law enforcement, such as making sure everyone has access to each other’s criminal justice data, the One Oklahoma Task Force suggested.

The report lands five months after Stitt ordered the task force to help address the “negative effects” of the landmark McGirt v. Oklahoma decision. The 2020 Supreme Court ruling has led to the recognition of eight tribal reservations in eastern Oklahoma. Federal law limits the power state courts have over tribal citizens on tribal reservations, a fact Stitt has consistently denounced as unfair.

A spokesperson for the governor had not responded to a request for comment about the task force’s final recommendations as of Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Stitt pushed for cross-deputization and jail agreements

In his Dec. 22 executive order creating the task force, Stitt directed the group to submit a report by June 1 that, among other things, contained “uniform cross-deputization and jail agreements.”

Cross deputization agreements allow police to enforce one another’s laws in areas where their powers overlap, such as on tribal lands. The agreements mean an Oklahoma trooper can arrest a tribal citizen accused of breaking the law, for example, before that person’s case is eventually forwarded to tribal or federal court.

Many current cross deputization agreements are based off one signed by state, tribal and federal officials in 2005. Creating a new standard deal would require uprooting the 19-year-old base agreement, a process that appeared unlikely to gain support from tribal and federal officials, the task force’s report concluded.

“Nevertheless, there remains an understanding among the task force, as well as certain tribes who were willing to communicate their concerns to members of the task force, the historic deputation agreement(s) fail to address the full complement of needs facing the state, county, municipal and tribal agencies in post-McGirt Oklahoma,” the report said.

Who was in the task force?

The task force, which Stitt named after his anti-McGirt online campaign, was made up of lawyers, law enforcement officers and state officials. Public Safety Secretary Tricia Everest chaired the group. The governor also reserved two seats for representatives of tribal nations, but the spots went unfilled after several tribal leaders opted not to join.

In addition to adding on to existing law enforcement agreements, the task force called for a review of those deals to ensure they complied with state law. The group also called on all Oklahoma law enforcement agencies to look into data sharing practices. The task force recommended state training for police officers cover “the evolving laws surrounding state-tribal relations to ensure that law enforcement officers are prepared to make decisions in the field when facing issues regarding jurisdiction or tribal relations.”

Other recommendations were focused on the Legislature. The task force recommended lawmakers hold an interim study this fall to review relevant laws on state-tribal agreements. The group also suggested the Legislature look at passing a law that would standardize the daily detention rates charged by county jails, which can vary widely. Tribal nations do not operate jails and often contract with counties to detain people ahead of trial.

Confusion over jail bookings flared in December, after Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police officers attempted to drop off a non-Native man who they had arrested on drug charges. Okmulgee County jailers initially refused to take the man into custody, and the argument eventually led to a physical altercation.

Stitt called the incident a “stark reminder of the broken system created by the McGirt decision” and cited it as his reason for forming the task force.

