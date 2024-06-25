Oklahoma Supreme Court rules state board's contract with Catholic charter school illegal

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled in favor of state Attorney General Gentner Drummond in a lawsuit involving what would be the nation's first religious charter school.

By a 7-1 majority, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday a contract between the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and a religious charter school violates state and federal law and is unconstitutional.

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond sued the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board on Oct. 20 after the board, by a 3-2 vote, approved the creation of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. The state Supreme Court, which assumed original jurisdiction in the case, heard oral arguments on April 2.

The case is being eyed closely due to its religious overtones and potential for a precedent-setting ruling. The court gave the defendants in the case 10 days to apply for a rehearing of the case, although it’s a virtual certainty the ruling Tuesday will be appealed.

Attorneys for the virtual charter school board and St. Isidore argued the school, which would be the nation’s first Catholic virtual charter school, would actually be a private entity, and not a public school. Justice James Winchester, in his opinion, disagreed.

“Under Oklahoma law, a charter school is a public school,” he wrote. “As such, a charter school must be nonsectarian. … St. Isidore cannot justify its creation by invoking Free Exercise rights as a religious entity.”

The court ordered the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to terminate its contract with St. Isidore.

Six justices agreed with Winchester’s decision and another agreed in part and dissented in part. One justice completely dissented and another recused himself.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Supreme Court rules state contract with St. Isidore illegal