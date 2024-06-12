Oklahoma Supreme Court reverses decision protecting gay couple from street preacher

In a unanimous decision with a dissenting opinion, the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a protective order for a same-sex Bartlesville couple who felt harassed and targeted by an out-of-town street preacher for their sexual orientation.

The Supreme Court's decision, released on June 11 during the federally recognized Pride Month, reverses the Washington County District Court's February 2023 ruling that granted the couple a five-year protective order.

The couple, Morgan Lawerence-Hayes and Sheena Hayes, initially sought an emergency protective order against Rich Penkoski in December 2022 after he posted photos of their wedding with inflammatory and threatening language.

He began the post with the words, "I now pronounce you an abomination," and called their church "a synagogue for Satan." He also included Bible verses that implied the couple would be better off dead or worthy of death, such as Matthew 18:6 and Romans 1:32.

Penkoski targeted the couple because of their involvement with the community's LBGTQ+ group, which held a controversial drag show in a public park during a Pride celebration event in 2022. The controversy over drag in Bartlesville brought the attention of HBO's show "We're Here," which filmed a part of its recent season in the town.

Surround, outnumbered and back to the wall an anti-LGBTQIA+ protestor, affiliated with Rich Penkoski, exchanged insults with HBO's "We're Here" season fours drag queens at Unity Square October 1 2023.

Penkoski, who runs the organization Warriors for Christ, which is labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, testified at court in 2023 that the couple was indeed "worthy of death," according to his interpretation of the Bible.

No stranger to controversy and self-described champion of the First Amendment, Penkoski's online posts often attack and criticize teachers, drag queens, members of the LGBTQ+ community and other street preachers.

He openly mocked the death of Nex Benedict, who died February 8, one day after an altercation inside an Owasso High School bathroom, by pronouncing the student's pronouns as "was/were" and adding, "went to hell February 8, 2024."

Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling

The majority opinion of the Oklahoma Supreme Court, written by Justice Richard Darby, concluded that Penkoski's actions did not meet the legal definition of stalking; therefore, the law was misapplied.

"Penkoski's actions were not directed toward an individual person, but rather were public Facebook posts that named two organizations, not individuals," the opinion stated.

The Supreme Court found that the district court's decision was based on a misinterpretation of the evidence and that Penkoski did not engage in direct or repeated contact with the couple.

"We find that the district court abused its discretion when it issued an Order of Protection against Penkoski for his actions in this case," the majority opinion concluded. "The district court's order of protection is reversed, and the order of protection is vacated."

The majority opinion listed all nine Oklahoma Justices, but four Justices, Yvonne Kauger, James Edmondson, Douglas Combs and Noma Gurich, only concurred in part and dissented in part.

LGBTQ+ community memebrs and their allies step in front of protestors, like Rich Penkoski, across the street from the Pride Lives Here event hosted by Oklahomans For Equality Bartlesville at Unity Square in 2022.

How the Justices diverged on their opinions

In a strongly worded dissent in part written by Justice Gurich, the minority agreed that under the law, Penkoski wasn't guilty of harassment but argued that the evidence clearly showed Penkoski's behavior constituted stalking under the Protection from Domestic Abuse Act.

The dissenting opinion highlighted that Penkoski's "hate-filled" posts, which included photos of the couple and their child with inflammatory speech, were intended to harass them as individuals. Emphasizing that the posts' impact was not limited to any organization but directly affected the couple.

"Although some of Penkoski's commentary appeared to be directed toward Oklahomans for Equality, in truth, his oppressive and intimidating conduct was directed toward Morgan Lawrence-Hayes and Sheena Hayes (Appellees) as individuals," the dissenting opinion stated.

The dissenting justices noted that Penkoski's actions, which included physically appearing at events and using social media to incite further harassment, constituted a course of conduct designed to intimidate and potentially incite violence against the couple.

"Considering the testimony and exhibits, it is clear Penkoski's actions were directed toward Appellees as individuals," the dissenting opinion concluded. "In addition, the record supports the trial court's legal determination that Penkoski's repeated bullying (both in person and via social media) and incendiary rhetoric toward Appellees satisfied the definition of stalking."

The protective order, initially issued by Judge Linda Thomas of the Washington County District Court, cited the couple's right to feel safe and ruled that Penkoski's actions crossed a line. However, the Supreme Court's reversal now vacates that order.

Penkoski declined to comment on the Supreme Court's ruling but did celebrate with a recent Facebook post stating, "Isn't it funny that during butt month the Supreme Court ruled in my favor against the LGBT."

The Hayes have not issued a statement following the decision.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Oklahoma Justices overturn LQBTQ+ protective order during Pride Month