Oklahoma Supreme Court to hear Tulsa Race Massacre case

Increasingly, the AI industry is moving toward generative AI models with longer contexts. Or Dagan, product lead at AI startup AI21 Labs, asserts that this doesn't have to be the case -- and his company is releasing a generative model to prove it. AI21 Labs' Jamba, a new text-generating and -analyzing model, can perform many of the same tasks that models like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini can.