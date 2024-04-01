Oklahoma Supreme Court to hear Tulsa Race Massacre case
Oklahoma Supreme Court to hear Tulsa Race Massacre case
Oklahoma Supreme Court to hear Tulsa Race Massacre case
At over 30% off, this compact cutie is sure to save the day in dim hotel rooms.
The NCAA announced on Monday that the 3-point line on one side of the court in Portland was nine inches longer than regulation.
Brock Purdy and other young NFL players had a nice payday.
Joel Embiid has missed two months with a meniscus injury.
Mortgage prequalification is a useful step when you’re thinking about buying but haven’t started house shopping yet. Learn how to prequalify for a home loan.
Breaker bars are tools often used in place of or in conjunction with a socket wrench to help loosen pesky, stuck bolts.
Over 32,000 five-star fans turn to this cleaner when the germiest place in their kitchen gets funky.
Improve the look of puffiness, dryness and more with this cult-fave moisturizer.
With just over two weeks left in the regular season, our NBA writers break down the most intriguing playoff races to watch and make predictions for the stretch run.
The White House revised the race and ethnicity category to better serve an increasingly diverse America, it says. Here's what that means.
MMA is governed by a life cycle that is as brutal as it is brief. Weidman, 39, knows his career is winding down, but he's not done yet.
It's a mini music maker that has over 63,000 Amazon shoppers jamming along to surprisingly big sound.
The stories you need to start your day: The Supreme Court’s abortion pill case, the next ‘Bachelorette’ lead and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The stories you need to start your day: What's next after the Baltimore bridge collapse, a major NFL rule change and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Three legal experts weigh in on the Diddy sex trafficking investigation and why the rapper should be "worried."
Increasingly, the AI industry is moving toward generative AI models with longer contexts. Or Dagan, product lead at AI startup AI21 Labs, asserts that this doesn't have to be the case -- and his company is releasing a generative model to prove it. AI21 Labs' Jamba, a new text-generating and -analyzing model, can perform many of the same tasks that models like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini can.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Tom Haberstroh to talk about the NBA’s gambling problem, the Lakers beating the Bucks without LeBron James, all of the playoff races still yet to be determined and a lot more.
You shouldn't ever hear a clicking sound; trim nails are vital to good health.
Sleek, powerful and easy on the eyes: What's not to love?
Fisker temporarily lost track of millions of dollars in customer payments as it scaled up deliveries, leading to an internal audit that started in December and took months to complete, TechCrunch has learned. Fisker struggled to keep tabs on these transactions, which included down payments and in some cases, the full price of the vehicles, because of lax internal procedures for keeping track of them, according to the people.