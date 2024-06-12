Oklahoma Supreme Court dismisses Tulsa Race Massacre survivors' lawsuit

(L-R) Survivors Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher, and Hughes Van Ellis sing together at the conclusion of a rally during commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre on June 01, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit in which survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre sought reparations for actions taken against their community. The vote was 8-1.

Survivors Viola Fletcher, Lessie Benningfield Randle and Hughes Van Ellis initially filed the lawsuit in 2020 against the City of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber, the Tulsa County Commissioners, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and the Oklahoma Military Department.

The lawsuit claimed the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre represented an "ongoing public nuisance," and that "in 2016, the Defendants began enriching themselves by promoting the site of the Massacre as a tourist attraction."

Last year, in Tulsa County District Court, Judge Caroline Wall dismissed the lawsuit. The survivors appealed to the state’s high court.

The state Supreme Court affirmed Judge Wall's decision.

“With respect to their public nuisance claim, though Plaintiffs' grievances are legitimate, they do not fall within the scope of our State's public nuisance statute,” Vice Chief Justice Dustin P. Rowe wrote.

The high court also held that the survivors’ claim of unjust enrichment was not sufficiently supported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Ike Howard, left, looks at his grandmother, Mrs. Viola Ford Fletcher, 109, as she and Mrs. Lessie Benningfield Randle, 108, right, are introduced during the House General Government Committee meeting at the Oklahoma Capitol Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OK Supreme Court dismisses Tulsa Race Massacre survivors' lawsuit