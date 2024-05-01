Oklahoma suburban dad 'hunted' family, left one child alive 'who is surrounded by love': family

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A recent "massacre" inside an Oklahoma City suburban home "doesn't define our family" or their lives, the victims' family told Fox News Digital.

Last week, Jonathon Candy's argument with his wife, Lindsay, escalated into "unspeakable tragedy" when he grabbed a gun and fatally shot her "multiple times" and "systematically went through the home shooting the children," Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight said.

Three of his four sons — Dylan, 18, Ethan, 14, and Lucas, 12 — were all killed before Jonathan turned the gun on himself, according to police.

For reasons unknown, a 10-year-old son was spared. He woke up to the "carnage" inside the house and called 911 before first responders found him outside the home, police said.

Doting mom Lindsay Candy with her sons

Fox News Digital spoke with Lindsay's side of the family, which is struggling through sudden grief.

They won't mention the shooter by name or even acknowledge him. It's all about the little survivor, his uncle Brent Remerowski said.

They're a close-knit family who spent the weekend together, all doting over the 10-year-old boy and talking among themselves about the legacies of Lindsay, Dylan, Ethan and Lucas.

"My nephew is a sweetheart, and he’s going to need a lot of help to get through this," Remerowski told Fox News Digital. "People loved the kids. I've gotten a ton of messages from everyone. It's truly heartwarming the love people have for them."

The loving uncle set up a GoFundMe that will cover funeral costs, as well as counseling, education and his nephew's well-being.

Lindsay Candy and her four boys during the Christmas before her husband killed her and three of their four sons.

Brent told Fox News Digital as recently as Sunday night and Monday morning that his nephew is hanging strong, especially over the weekend when the family came together.

"He's got plenty of distractions (right now)," Brent said. "I just think about when all the attention ends and everything."

He expanded on his thoughts in Monday's update on GoFundMe, where he thanked everyone's "heroic" actions, including things done behind the scenes "that will probably never get attention, but is just as important."

"There is no quick fix," he wrote in a post on the online fundraiser for his nephew. "But thanks to all of you who have donated or shared this message, my nephew has a chance at a normal life.

His sister-in-law, Shannon Remerowski, thanked everyone for the "overwhelming" support and love from family, friends and the community "as we begin to navigate the aftermath of this unspeakable tragedy."

"My youngest nephew is safe, and for that, we are eternally grateful," she said in a statement. "He is surrounded by people who love him and are committed to protecting and guilding him through the days ahead.

"Many of you have offered to, and we are deeply touched by our love and generosity."

The local school district sent condolences to the family after learning it lost current students Ethan (6th grade) and Lucas (high school freshman) and Dylan, who went through the local school system and graduated from high school last year.

"We are shocked, and our hearts are broken; this tragedy simply defies understanding," school Superintendent Charles Bradley said.

Brent said many of the teachers taught all four kids over the years.

Lindsay Candy, 39, was a loving mom of four boys.

Jonathan Candy had an argument with his wife, Lindsay (pictured), and killed her and three of their four sons before turning the gun himself, according to Oklahoma City Police.

The killer "hunted" down his own children and "systematically went through the home shooting the children," Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight said during a press conference last week. "Make no mistake. What happened in that residence was nothing short of a massacre."

First responders and law enforcement who arrived at the home were haunted, Knight said.

The reason for the murders "remains a mystery," according to the police sergeant, and why one child was left alive "is a question that'll never have an answer."

Meanwhile, the Mustang School District, where all four children attended or graduated, organized a crisis response team and urged parents to monitor their children's behavior, even if they didn't know the victims personally.

"Feelings of anger, hurt, guilt and sadness are natural," Bradley said. "Common grief reactions include sleep disturbances, temporary loss of appetite, anxiety and fears about the health and safety of friends and family.

"Some suggestions for dealing with your child’s questions and concerns include: Listen to your children and let them know that you are available to answer questions and be there for them at any time. Encourage your children to express their feelings and talk about your own feelings."

The school district listed resources, including this website to help with these difficult conversations.

Fox News Digital's Brook Curto contributed to this report.





