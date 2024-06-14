Oklahoma State will freeze tuition again for the third year in a row

Oklahoma State University is freezing tuition and mandatory fees for the third year in a row.

In a statement released after its meeting Friday the A&M Board of Regents said its unanimous decision underscores a desire to make college education at OSU more accessible and affordable for students and their families.

OSU President Kayse Shrum said she appreciated the board’s support for the freeze request, saying it reflected a shared commitment to affordability.

"The OSU community's dedication to solid financial management allows us to fulfill our land grant mission to provide access for as many students as possible to a high-quality college education,” Shrum said.

The most recent tuition increase at OSU was 2.5% in 2021. Before that increase, tuition had been flat for three years following increases in 2017 of 5% for resident, undergraduate students and 5.9% for out-of-state undergraduates.

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is meeting next week and will likely discuss a tuition as well.

Both universities are usually in lock step with each other. In 2023, OU charged $4,797.45 per semester for Oklahoma residents and $13,332.45 for non-residents. OSU charged $4,621.50 a semester for in-state students and $12,381.75 for non-residents.

According to Education Data Initiative, the average cost of college in the U.S. has more than doubled since 2000, increasing at average rate of 4.11% a year. The research group said the average in-state student at a public four-year school and living on-campus will spend about $27,146 a year.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State University freezes tuition for third year in a row