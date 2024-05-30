Oklahoma softball: Will it rain during the WCWS today? Severe weather potential

The Women's College World Series kicks off today in Oklahoma City bringing thousands of softball fans from all over the country to the Sooner State.

Unfortunately, the tournament will not halt Oklahoma's recent onslaught of lightning, thunderstorms and tornado potential.

Here's a look at the weather forecast during the WCWS from May 30-June 7.

Severe weather potential in OKC Thursday and Friday, May 30-31

Through noon Thursday, the Oklahoma City metro is at a marginal risk of severe weather with a very low tornado potential, hail up to quarter sized and wind speeds up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Norman.

From 7 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday, most of the Oklahoma City metro is at a slight risk of severe weather with a very low tornado potential, hail up to golf ball sized and wind speeds from 60-80 mph, according to NWS Norman.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in OKC June 1-7

Softball fans will likely catch a break from severe weather for the rest of the WCWS from June 1-7, according to NWS Norman and Accuweather.

On Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, there's a 20% chance of thunderstorms each day, according to NWS Norman.

On Monday, June 3, that likelihood increases to 30% during the day and 50% that night.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, June 4-5, there's a 20% chance of thunderstorms each day.

According to Accuweather, on Thursday, June 6, there will be plenty of sun.

The next day, there will be moments of clouds and sun.

