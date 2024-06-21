Oklahoma, society talk about STEM, but actions, attitudes show it's not really a priority

Like it or not, the U.S. economy increasingly runs and grows on the basis of our ability with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). As an economy and as a country, we are struggling to find people with STEM skills. This isn’t a new issue; it’s quite old. The United States has been struggling to find these skills for decades. We simply don’t have enough people born in the U.S. with enough skills for the jobs available in STEM and haven’t for decades. Why?

Since 2000, the share or our labor force with bachelor’s degrees has grown from 18% to over 25%. Those with master's degrees or higher has grown from 7.6% to 13%. Obviously, university education is an increasing part of what we do. The Hamilton Project uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to track the pay of college majors across the work life. What’s clear in that data is simple: More math = more money. STEM pays dividends for the individual and the economy.

For most of the time we’ve been short of STEM skills, we have blamed the schools, the teachers, the facilities, etc. Everything and anything we can think of is to blame, except what we see in the mirror. Walt Kelly’s comic strip character Pogo is likely right in this case: “We have met the enemy and he is us.” How so? Don’t we all work hard to ensure our children get a solid education? Maybe. Maybe not.

Children, from a very early age, are smart, but ignorant. They simply aren’t born with the knowledge of what is valued in society and what they should strive to accomplish. They watch. They hear. They learn. Like economists assume about all humans, they respond to incentives. How do we provide those incentives to our children? Positive and negative reinforcement.

Children hear what we say, but more to the point they see what we do. The difference between what we say we value and what we show we value sometimes means children have to decide what we actually value. In the discipline of economics, we examine an idea called “revealed preference.” That is, what we do tells those around us what we actually value more than what we say. Children are watching for our revealed preferences. As a society, we’ve revealed our preference(s). It is clearly not STEM and really not much education.

To an alarming extent we reveal that education, particularly in STEM, isn’t very valuable to us. For example, it is quite common for a student to miss class, even tests, to participate in a school sporting event. Yet the reverse is rarely, if ever, the case. When was the last time a (passing) student missed a sporting event to go to class? If/when that happens, what is the reaction of fellow students? Parents? The coaches?

I recently retired from teaching at a university ― not a big-time power sports school like OU or OSU. One thing that became very clear over the years was that if scheduling was tight between an event and a class, the class had to be missed. What was revealed was that education, the whole point of the university, was less important than extracurricular activities.

Another sports-related case is watching what parents will spend time and money on. Take a careful consideration of how much time and effort and money goes into children’s sports today. A child struggling with ball-handling? It’s time for a skills coach (money) and some specialized practice (child and parent time). Child wins a soccer match? Time for a celebration with meals and cheers and smiles all around. Lots of public recognition. Heroes, if only for a day. Child aces a calculus test? “Well done!” Child needs some help with calculus? That’s what schools are for; besides, calculus tutors are hard to find and expensive. We reveal our values by what we do and how we spend time and money on our children.

We take our children out of school for Walt Disney World, skiing, shopping (to buy one of my students a new Porsche, in one case), etc. That shows our children what is valued by us.

I’ve had several business leaders tell me, “No one in the real world uses math.” Seriously. Google runs on math and statistics. Bill Gates? Computer Science. Steve Balmer, of Microsoft fame, studied mathematics and economics. Elon Musk has two bachelor’s degrees ― physics and economics. They seem to be doing all right. The best paying business degrees, according to the Hamilton Project data, are finance and economics. Those are also the two most math- and statistics-heavy majors in most business schools. STEM pays, but those who studied STEM are not, shall we say, socially accepted and rewarded when young.

It only gets worse when we look at the incentives provided for half the population ― girls (young women). A number of years ago (2010), some economists looked at the gender of the top 5% of math SAT scores by state. They compared that to how the states answered a survey on “gender stereotype adherence.” The more likely people in the state are to hold that females can’t or shouldn’t study math, the fewer girls there were in the top 5%.

If we truly hope for our children to have the higher incomes associated with STEM degrees and we hope to have a healthy economy in the future, we are going to have to reveal our preferences for STEM learning.

There are already lots of STEM competitions available, but not widely celebrated. How about mandatory pep rallies for the Botball team? And really put some money into supporting the team(s) ― hire coaches, fund the equipment and travel. When the Botball team gets the resources and the accolades, students will be more inclined to study STEM. Parents can also contribute with fundraising and celebrations. Just like they do for athletics.

Jonathan Willner

Jonathan Willner is an emeritus professor of economics at the Meinders School of Business at Oklahoma City University.

