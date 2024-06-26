Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy arrested for driving under the influence

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Delaware County Sheriff’s deputy was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of driving under the influence.

Nicholas Dewayne O’Neal, 44, was arrested on carrying firearms while under the influence, driving while under the influence and reckless driving.

Delaware County Sheriff James Beck said the “matter is under investigation.”

No charges have been filed.

O’Neal, an undersheriff, was in Oklahoma City attending the National Sheriff’s Association’s annual conference.

The conference concludes on Thursday.

