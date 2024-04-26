Oklahoma severe weather: 3 preliminary tornado paths, damage assessed in Pottawatomi County

The Pottawatomie County Department of Emergency Management is assessing three preliminary tornado paths Friday morning after storms hit the area east of Oklahoma City.

The department reported tree damage and fallen power lines, according to its Facebook post. The department isn't aware of damaged buildings besides business signage on Highway 177.

In a video on Facebook, a spokesperson for the department said Friday morning that some roads in the affected area are closed due to road workers clearing trees from the streets.

The spokesperson warned residents in the area to avoid touching fallen power lines and trees with fallen power lines on them.

The department encouraged residents to report any damage they come across and to call 405-878-2333 with questions.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Tornadoes in Oklahoma last night: Pottawatomi County assessing damage