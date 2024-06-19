Oklahoma Sen. Shane Jett faces runoff for District 17 seat in Tuesday election

Sen. Shane Jett speaks before the votes during a special session of the Oklahoma Senate to extend tribal compacts override a Gov. Kevin Stitt vetos. Monday, July 24, 2023

In Shawnee, incumbent Shane Jett was pushed into a runoff after an ugly, four-way primary. Jett, if reelected, can only serve two years of the four-year term because of term limits. Jett faced former state Senator Ron Sharp, retired NCAA referee Rachel Melot and Republican activist Cody Swearingen.

Unofficial election returns show that Jett earned a little more than 47% of the vote, while Sharp captured 29.17%. Melot had 19.69% and Swearingen was a distant fourth just over 4%.

Jett, 49, has represented District 17 since 2020. Before that, he served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2004-2010. He grew up in Tecumseh. Jett served in the Navy from 2008 until 2020 and reached the rank of Lieutenant as an Intelligence Officer.

He also spent part of his career as a consultant, then CEO. Jett has a degree in International Business from Oklahoma Baptist University.

