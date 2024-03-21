Oklahoma Sen. Lankford announces bid for Senate Republican leadership post

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford has announced he will run for vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference, a position considered the fifth-highest in the chamber’s GOP leadership.

“The Senate Republican Conference Vice Chair plays a vital role in serving Republican Senators and their staff as they communicate the conservative policy ideas that make our nation stronger,” he said in a news release Wednesday. “As Senators, we were elected to do hard things and to solve problems by doing the right thing, the right way. It is my desire to serve our Conference in every way I can as we work together to solve the challenges our nation faces.”

Lankford, of Oklahoma City, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014.

He is making his leadership bid after recently spearheading negotiations on an immigration bill that failed because of opposition from former President Donald Trump and his Senate allies. Some members of the Oklahoma Republican Party then voted to condemn Lankford for trying to reach a bipartisan deal they opposed.

November’s party leadership elections will be a milestone for Senate Republicans, who will choose a new GOP leader for the first time in almost two decades. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has led the Senate Republican Conference since 2006 but announced he will step down from the position.

Lankford is running to fill the vice chair seat currently occupied by West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who is seeking the more senior role of leading the Senate Republican Policy Committee.

“I will personally ask each of my colleagues for their support in the days ahead and look forward to discussing with them ways we can work together to serve the nation,” Lankford said.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com. Follow Oklahoma Voice on Facebook and Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Sen. Lankford announces bid for Senate leadership post