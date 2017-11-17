Oklahoma Science Teacher, 22, Charged with Rape of Teenage Student After Police Barge In

A 22-year-old science teacher from Oklahoma was charged with rape after sheriff’s deputies barged in on a tryst she had allegedly set up with a teenage student.

Hunter Day, of Yukon, admitted to exchanging explicit texts with the boy, a student in her chemistry class at Yukon Public Schools, after police discovered her in her home surrounded by scented candles on Wednesday, the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy was meant to meet the science teacher at her home on Wednesday and the deputies, who were given the teenager’s cellphone by his parents, sent her a message “I’m here.” Day responded, “the doors [sic] unlocked as usual,” according to authorities.

She also allegedly texted that the student should hurry up because her husband would be home soon. News 9 Oklahoma reports that Day’s husband is the football coach at Yukon schools.

Teacher Hunter Day arrested at her home after sheriff's deputies allegedly interrupted a meeting she set up with a student More

“Inside the living room, sitting on floor with the lights turned off in the living room, with candles lit was Hunter Day,” according to Canadian Country Sheriff Chris West.

Day is facing charges of facilitating sexual contact with a minor, second-degree rape and possession of child pornography. Is is being held on $85,000 bail.

The sheriff’s office said deputies began their investigation when the boy’s parents contacted authorities. Evidence of the relationship was allegedly found on his phone, which included nude pictures and lurid text messages.

“This is a classic case of a serious breach of public trust. School teachers are entrusted to protect and educate our children, not to engage in an unlawful sexual relationship with them,” Canadian Country Sheriff Chris West said. “I’m no longer surprised by the people who commit these crimes, because predators come from all walks of life.”