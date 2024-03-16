Oklahoma schools chief Ryan Walters needs a time-out to rethink what he's spewing | Letters

It's too bad Walters has to stir up drama. We already have plenty

Ryan Walters has done nothing but break down, what was already broken, The Oklahoma educational system. MY JOB, as a parent, is to protect her from immorality and bad things as much as humanly possible. MY beliefs matter, and NO ONE has the right to teach my children what matters in OUR part of what has become “warzone” Oklahoma. It would befit Walters to have a time out and rethink what he is spewing. It's too bad he has to stir drama when we already have plenty in our meager Oklahoma existence.

— Kassandra Turner-Bradley, Tulsa

You will lose, Ryan Walters

Twenty-first century to Ryan Walters: America has already become the “mongrel nation” the John Birch Society warned us about. You and they and all the reactionaries in America can’t reverse the enlightened course of progress.

(LGBTQ+ people) live in every neighborhood now, eat in the same restaurants, date and marry both men and women. Why? Because Section 1 of the Fourteenth Amendment stated “... nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

Federal law supercedes state law, so the new radical conservative strategy is just to wish away constitutional freedoms.

Despite your David Dukes attempts to re-homogenize diverse children into straight Americans who will march with Trump’s radical drumbeat, you won’t reverse desegregation. More (LGBTQ+ people) will be born. Some will choose to be nonbinary. Despite your efforts to ban ideas, some will read "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "The Truth About Alice."

— Gary Robert Pinnell, Oklahoma City

State schools Superintendent Ryan Walters is pictured at the February meeting of the Oklahoma state school board.

Our son died in the Oklahoma County jail; we want answers

I am the father of DEREK RAYMOND STROTHER, the latest inmate to perish while in custody at the Oklahoma County jail. My wife and I want answers and accountability. I guess I'm just reaching out for more information about this location. I'm finding tales that this institution is one of the deadliest in the country. I would like to converse with other families that have lost a loved one there. This loss of life, while in their custody, must stop, so that no more families suffer.

— Weldon Stanton, Newcastle, Texas

Consider the VPs as you cast your ballot for our next US president

It has become apparent to me that the 2024 election will come down to Mr. Trump and President Biden. But that is not completely true. As a former member of a federal grand jury, I can state that, after doing a little follow up, the majority of the charges in an indictment ultimately result in a guilty verdict or an accepted plea deal. So this does not bode well for Mr. Trump.

On the other side of the coin, President Biden’s age, regardless of his health right now, will continue to decline for no other reason than he’s getting older every day. What does that mean to the American people? It means that either of the vice presidential candidates could easily become president should convictions or health become an issue for either of the presidential contenders, utilizing the 25th Amendment or the president simply resigning.

Additionally, I think if one looks at history where a vice president has moved into the presidency, those individuals had their own agendas, oftentimes not mirroring those who they replaced. So Oklahoma and America, just remember that you might be looking at a No. 2 moving into No. 1 sooner than later and ask yourself if you could live with that individual as your president.

— Mark Rupert, Edmond

Proposed Bricktown tower hazardous to flight paths

The proposition of a 1,900-foot-tall tower in Bricktown is a little on the ridiculous side. Why? It will be just another hazard for aviation in the Oklahoma City area. There are already hazards that aviation must be cognizant of. Like the antenna farm in north Oklahoma City. We regularly see videos of the tops of the clouds from those towers for television, radio and other functions when we watch the news.

Then came the Devon Tower. Airliners are already restricted in the paths they fly going into and out of Will Rogers World Airport. Now it is proposed to add one more hazard to the flight paths of those aircraft, along with the noise abatement procedures and entry for the patterns of Will Rogers World Airport. There is, after all, a limit to the types of hazards you can place in an airport approach and departure flight pattern. And these types of towers are a hazard, not only to commercial aircraft but also to private flying aircraft.

I am glad that this headache is Oklahoma City's headache and not Norman's. The encroachment of Westheimer is what can cause that airport to shut down as has happened to other airports in the Oklahoma City area. Is that an option Oklahoma City wants to consider?

— Andre Snodgrass, Norman

As execution approaches, did no one consider effect of disability?

Well, Oklahoma, we're about to execute a man who being intellectually disabled gave conflicting testimony? That's how mental disability works. Those with this disability can't focus, they hallucinate, they seek attention often in groups that take advantage of them. So, was no consideration of these traits not considered? How was he even brought to trial!! We're not doing fine, Oklahoma!!!

— Sister Veronica Higgins, Oklahoma City

Who I support: People who listen, compromise, reach shared decisions

I want to thank the voters of Oklahoma for sending James Lankford to the U.S. Senate. As a moderate Democrat from the state of Hawaii, one might think I have nothing in common with Senator Lankford. However I support any person in Congress that is willing to listen, compromise, and to reach shared decisions to address the many challenges of our country. I will attempt to do my share, too, voting for candidates from our state who will do the same, no matter what their party affiliation.

Mahalo to Senator Lankford for his work on border security.

— Barbara Tavares, Hawaii

Spend taxpayers' money on skills, not a rodeo for OK's prisoners

Well here we go again in Oklahoma. Short-sighted legislators spending tax dollars on a “feel good for the moment” item. How can spending $8 million dollars to build/renovate a rodeo arena in 2024 even be something that was brought to the floor, let alone passed as legislation this session. Really legislators, you think this money is going for a good cause for the incarcerated? Wouldn’t $8 million dollars go a long way to rehabilitation by spending the money on training and education of inmates?

But no, let’s spend money teaching the incarcerated how to stay on a horse or bull for more than 8 seconds. This is a great skill when they are released. And if you really want to look at the long range costs of an arena, what about the cost to house and feed the horses, or the bulls that are paid to be brought in. What about the injuries to the riders? Is this a long-term cost for taxpayers when someone gets permanent injuries from their 8 seconds of fame ride?

I keep reading about the homeless camping out on our streets, a homeless population that might be made up of former incarcerated inmates, or veterans that have lost their way, or families with children. Can we spend the $8 million dollars on teaching the inmates carpentry, plumbing, electrical skills so they can build homes and have a career when their time is over. I’m sure we are teaching these skills at present, but at what funding or staffing level. Let’s spend the $8 million to expand these types of programs. Programs that would keep recidivism rates down.

Come on legislators, address issues that have a bigger impact. Spend the tax money we entrust you with where it will do the most good for the longest term for the most Oklahoma citizens.

― Deborah Wolek, Edmond

