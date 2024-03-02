Oklahoma school investigated after video shows kids licking toes for fundraiser: 'Disgusting'

Oklahoma authorities are investigating a local high school after footage from a fundraiser event appeared to show students sucking and licking one another's toes last week.

The footage from Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, shocked and disgusted social media users across the country this weekend. Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters soon announced an investigation into the incident, calling it "disgusting."

The footage, originally obtained by Fox 25, was taken during a week-long fundraiser for a local coffee shop that employs people with special needs. Students from 9th through 12th grade volunteered to take part in various class competitions that students paid to attend, according to the outlet.

The video shows student volunteers who were paired up, one set sitting on chairs while the others laid down below them and licked peanut butter off of their toes.

CONSERVATIVES APPLAUD UNIVERSITY OF FLORID ELIMINATING ALL DEI EMPLOYEES: ‘DEI MUST DIE’

"This is disgusting," Walters said in a statement on Friday. "We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

COLLEGE DEI CRACKDOWN PASSES ALABAMA SENATE

Outrage librarian Libs of TikTok soon shared the footage on social media, demanding to know "who approved this." The account mistakenly claimed that the students were paired up with adults in the activity, however.

Reactions to the incident rolled in, with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, declaring "this is child abuse."

Walters then replied to Cruz' statement, saying "Completely agree. We are stopping this in Oklahoma."

FLORIDA GOV RON DESANTIS SIGNS LAW WITH BIG POTENTIAL IMPACT ON EPSTEIN CASE

Parents and students also reacted in statements to Fox 25. One parent who spoke with the outlet anonymously said

"It was surprising," one student told the outlet. "I didn't think they were going to do all that. I was just shocked. I didn't really have like a feeling. I was kind of disgusted, and then kind of glad I wasn't over there."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas declared that a recent video showing students licking toes for a fundraiser was "child abuse."

"Whenever she told me yesterday that was happening, I had to ask her, 'Wait, what? They're licking peanut butter off of toes? What?" one parent said of a conversation with their student.

Meanwhile, the school celebrated the "success" of the fundraiser in a public statement.

"This afternoon, Deer Creek High School announced a grand total of $152,830.38 raised for Not Your Average Joe Coffee, an organization created to 'inspire our community by including students and adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities," school staff wrote.

"On Thursday, February 29, 2024, Deer Creek High School hosted an assembly called the Clash of Classes for students who paid to attend. During this assembly, ninth through twelfth grade students volunteered to participate in various student-organized class competitions, in the spirit of raising money for NYAJ. All participants in the assembly were students who signed up for the game(s) they played ahead of time. No Deer Creek faculty or staff participated in any of the games during this Clash of Classes assembly. Many dedicated students gave generously of their personal time to achieve this momentous accomplishment, which will serve communities beyond the boundaries of Deer Creek. We would like to thank all of the patrons, businesses and sponsors who contributed to the success of this year’s Wonderful Week of Fundraising," the statement continued.

Walters' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital seeking further information about the investigation into Deer Creek.





Original article source: Oklahoma school investigated after video shows kids licking toes for fundraiser: 'Disgusting'