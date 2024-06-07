Oklahoma’s new school framework allows for new Satanic Temple classes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Stitt signed legislation Wednesday on a framework for public school students to get credits by attending religious instruction during school hours.

“The taxpayers should not be providing course credits for religious instructions,” said Representative Andy Fugate (D-Oklahoma City).

“What HB 1425 does is that it gives the schools a framework,” said Representative Clay Staires (R-Skiatook), who authored the bill.

Starting in November of this year students from all grade levels would understand their opportunity when leaving their classroom during school and heading to a religious instructional class that has to be off-site.

Another rule is that it cannot be led by the school or anyone employed with the school.

“It would have to be an elective,” said Rep. Staires.

Students would be allowed to leave for three class periods a week and 125 class periods a year to attend it.

“They are already allowed to leave school for religious and moral education,” said Rep. Staires. “That was determined all the way back in 2014. The Oklahoma Parents Bill of Rights.”

“It (Oklahoma’s Parents Bill of Rights) doesn’t say that a parent can permanently take their kid out of class to go do religious activities. The taxpayer should not be providing course credits for religious instruction,” said Rep. Fugate.

The U.S. Supreme Court decided in 1952 that it is constitutional for public schools to allow students to leave campus during the school day to take religious classes, as long as it doesn’t cost any public funds.

Several dozen House Republicans along with several Democrats voted against HB 1425 but it ultimately passed the Senate with amendments at a 50-40 vote. The reason some voted against it was due to what they called vague language and that it opens up the opportunity for litigation.

Rep. Staires said the bill was needed after a Marietta teacher tried to implement something similar but was sued. He said that they will more than likely lose that lawsuit.

Two groups have come out to say that they are interested in taking advantage of the new law.

One is LifeWise Academy, an Ohio-based religious instruction program that said it is non-denominational Christianity based. It is for students to be let out of school to study the Bible and is being adopted by more than a quarter of public school districts in Ohio.

The other was last week when The Satanic Temple announced that if Governor Stitt signed HB 1425 they would offer up their instructional programs.

The Satanic Temple, a federally-recognized religious organization, the group stated that Oklahoma public school students could soon earn graduating credits from their Hellion Academy of Independent Learning (HAIL).

KFOR spoke to the author of the bill Rep. Staires to get his reaction to the signing of his bill and to answer many questions surrounding the bill.

Why did the teacher get sued, what went wrong?

“Well number one, they did it in the school. Oops, can’t do that. Number two, they had a teacher, an employee by the school district do the education. Those are two things you can’t do that is a constitutional issue. It’s not a separation of church and state, it’s a constitutional issue. And so it was this teacher and the association that this teacher belongs too,” said Rep. Staires.

Why couldn’t this be done outside of school, why during school?

“That is a very valid question. It can happen after school. There’s no limit here. It’s just if a parent asks for this during school, it’s already been determined by a Supreme Court all the way back in 1952 that if a to do this during a public school day does not go against the Constitution of America,” said Rep. Staires.

If one religious organization or group wanted to participate at a school and the school board accepted them but they rejected another. Wouldn’t that open us up to a lawsuit?

“Again these are hypotheticals that you’re bringing up,” said Rep. Staires.

Yes but as a lawmaker you have to come up with hypotheticals when determining what should be law in the state. Don’t you think?

“I think your hypotheticals just lead to argumentation, though, and that’s unfortunate. It just leads to more argument. So, I mean, I could come up with a hypothetical that that would lead down a road. It would be perfect, a hypothetical of a parent coming to a school and wanting to do something. And it’s a fantastic thing,” said Rep. Staires.

Do you think HB 1425 is what could help bring Oklahoma from one of the lowest in education in the nation?

“Again, this has that question has nothing to do with House Bill 1425. This bill puts in guidelines to fulfill the law. That’s what it does,” said Rep. Staires.

If a student switches out certain classes would the teacher be at fault in the end for them missing class to attend a religious lesson?

“Well, it depends upon the school right now as far as what class are they going to exchange it for the school board has all the power to make that decision. First of all, the bill says that it can’t be in exchange for a core class in school. It has to be an elective. And many high schools, not all of them, but many high schools have a study hall period there,” said Rep. Staires.

How do you feel about The Satanic Temple announcing they would bring in their HAIL program after this was signed? They would have to arrive in their TST bus and take them to class.

“I love the huge leap you’re taking. I have also heard some concerns from people. What about different religions? What are we going to do now? You know, there’s going to be this big conflict. Okay. Well, my honest response to that is it sounds like the conflict there is not so much with House Bill 1425, but it’s with your First Amendment right as an American citizen. And so having the freedom having the freedom to exercise your religion, that’s the First Amendment right,” said Rep. Staires.

But also having the freedom from religion, right?

“Exactly. So I guess I guess I’m confused by your hypothetical whenever possible. Excuse the students that would possibly I guess the students that would be on the bus. The only reason why those students are on the bus is because their parents want them on the bus,” said Rep. Staires.

When could we see this begin implemented?

“That’s a great question right there. It did have an emergency on it. The emergency did not pass. So it will not go into effect until November 1st,” said Rep. Staires.

“This legislation ensures that every Oklahoman knows that the law respects their right to seek religious education for their children through these time-tested programs. We commend the Oklahoma Legislature and Gov. Stitt for making sure parents are in the driver’s seat to direct the upbringing and education of their kids,” Alliance Defending Freedom

