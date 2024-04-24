Oklahoma school chaplain bill passes House, continues to Senate

Oklahoma House lawmakers passed a bill allowing chaplains to work or volunteer in public schools with a 54-37 vote on Wednesday. (Photo by Kyle Phillips/For Oklahoma Voice)

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House passed a bill permitting chaplains to be hired or to volunteer in public schools, but lawmakers tightened qualifications needed for the role.

Senate Bill 36 will return to the state Senate for consideration after the House approved it in a 54-37 vote on Wednesday.

House Republicans supporting the bill said it could give students another option for counseling.

Although the measure had bipartisan opposition, Democrats were the most vocal, saying it could bring religion into public schools, despite a newly added ban on proselytizing. Opponents also said student mental health support should come only from certified school counselors.

The bill’s author, Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, amended his legislation to prohibit chaplains from attempting to convert anyone to a religion while they work or volunteer in a school. Chaplains would have to undergo a background check and could be dismissed for misbehavior, under his amendment.

Reflecting requirements to become a military chaplain, the bill would mandate school chaplains to obtain an endorsement from their faith group to attest that the faith leader is morally, intellectually and emotionally qualified and is “sensitive to religious pluralism.”

“When somebody wants to talk to (a chaplain), they’re trained to read and react and help them through whatever they’re getting through,” West said on the House floor. “They’re not trying to win them over to Christ, just help them through whatever the situation is.”

However, West said a local school board could permit Christian-influenced counseling when setting parameters for a chaplain’s work.

An approved amendment from Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, requires chaplains to hold a bachelor’s degree and a graduate degree in theology or religious studies from accredited universities.

Fugate and all Democrats present still voted against the bill, along with 20 Republicans.

