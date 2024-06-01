Oklahoma Republicans react to Trump verdict: 'This is weaponization of our justice system'

After a jury found Donald Trump guilty this week on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a politically embarrassing sexual encounter with porn actress Stormy Daniels, the reaction by Oklahoma Republicans was swift, with many politicians unequivocally criticizing the jury's decision and calling for the former president to appeal his conviction.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said the guilty verdict creates chaos "and leads to a lack of trust in government."

"This is the weaponization of our justice system, plain and simple. Regardless who’s in power, this disrespects the Office of the President," Stitt wrote on social media.

The governor later told reporters that he will do whatever he can to make sure Oklahoma's district attorneys don't engage in similar political prosecutions.

Soon after the 12-member jury revealed its decision on Thursday — that Trump committed a felony by disguising campaign expenditures as a legal expense for his business — U.S. Rep. Tom Cole posted a fundraising link for Trump's presidential campaign.

Like Stitt, Cole described the verdict as a weaponization of the political system. He also called it a farce and an example of political gamesmanship.

Oklahoma City's representative in Congress, Stephanie Bice, also issued a statement calling the legal process "weaponized."

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for July 11.

At the far end of Oklahoma's class of far-right politicians, the verdict evoked a more sinister outcome for the future of America's government.

Jackson Lahmeyer, who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2022 and remains a prominent Trump supporter, posted that "America is falling" and described the current political situation as a war, a common refrain among MAGA devotees.

State Sen. Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, alluded to a famous Ben Franklin quote, in which the founding father was asked what kind of government had been created for the United States of America: "A republic, if you can keep it," Franklin replied 236 years ago.

Projections for upcoming election turnout, frustration with choices

For others, the verdict was justified. Many echoed the sentiment that Trump has been divisive not only among the general populace but also within his own Republican Party.

Chip Carter, a longtime conservative political operative who worked on Republican campaigns across the country and who recently served as president and CEO of Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School, wrote on Facebook that he first thought of Trump as the GOP's version of Bill Clinton whose "principles (both political and moral) were easily jettisoned for political expediency."

Carter said he even though he won't vote for Trump this year, he also won't support Biden.

"I am not alone. So many people I know feel exactly as I do," Carter wrote. "But in the end, enough Republicans 'held their nose, looked the other way' and chose to allow the Republican Party to effectively coronate Trump, a highly divisive candidate facing multiple serious crimes."

Ervin Yen, a former state senator who lost the GOP nomination for Oklahoma governor two years ago, predicts that the trial will spur massive turnout this November.

"Those who believe the trial was a threat to democracy will show up to vote for Trump. Those who believe a convicted felon (who tried and thankfully failed to change the 2020 election) is a threat to democracy will show up to vote for Biden," said Yen. "Some could say both are lousy choices, but I pray for more of the latter."

Few Oklahoma Democrats were in a rush to pronounce their opinion on the verdict, aside from the occasional social media repost or comment celebrating the trial outcome as vindication. One who did issue a formal statement was 5th Congressional District candidate Madison Horn, who is seeking to oust Bice this fall. Horn said that she hopes the nation will reflect on the verdict and move forward together.

"We must come together and demand leadership that will not fall in line with political partisanship and self promotion, but rise to the occasion that this moment requires, rooted in strengthening the foundational principles of the country we love, protecting our future as a nation," she said.

