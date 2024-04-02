Oklahoma remains one of nation's poorest states according to new federal data

Oklahoma remains one of the poorest states in the nation, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The Sooner state moved up one step to rank 42nd on the state-by-state list released Friday by the department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Oklahoma ranked 43rd in 2022.

Oklahoma's per capita income in 2023 was $58,499, according to the BEA.

The number is calculated by dividing the state's total income from wages, proprietors' income, dividends, interest, rents and government benefits by population figures from the Census Bureau.

By comparison, per capita income in Massachusetts, the top-ranking state on the list was $87,812. Mississippi ranked 50th, with income of $48,110.

Gov. Kevin Stitt's goal is to make Oklahoma a "Top Ten" state, but leading the nation in personal income seems a distant goal.

The BEA noted that per capita personal income increased in all 50 states, although the numbers were not adjusted for inflation. Oklahoma's per capita income rose from $56,305 in 2022 to $58,499 in 2023, an increase of 3.9%. Inflation during 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was 3.4, so the income improvement was positive for Oklahomans' pocketbooks.

"Even with a modest change in Oklahoma’s ranking for per capita income, the bottom line remains that Oklahoma is among the nation’s poorest states, and too many Oklahomans are struggling just to get by," said Shiloh Kantz, executive director of the Oklahoma Policy Institute, a nonprofit advocacy group.

Economists caution that per capita income, by itself, doesn't provide a true picture of Oklahoma's economic situation.

Oklahoma benefits from low cost of living

"Per capita income may be lower here than in, say, California or New York, but so is rent and other basic necessities," says Dr. Travis Roach, associate professor and chairperson of the Department of Economics at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Gov. Kevin Stitt made that point in his response to the BEA ranking.

“We want to be top 10 in everything we do, which means we need a top 10 economy," Stitt said.

Citing statistics prepared by Missouri's Economic Research and Information Center, the governor said, "When you adjust per capita income for cost of living, we’re much closer to that goal - #18. We will continue to implement pro-business policies that will bring more good-paying jobs to Oklahoma and push us closer to top 10.”

Dr. Brent Norwood, Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Oklahoma, said per-capita income "is a very macro number. You're looking at the whole state of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Edmond and other cities have very different income levels than Ada or towns in Alfalfa or Cherokee County.

Dr. Travis Roach, associate professor and chairperson of the Department of Economics at Oklahoma Central University, suggested looking at another BEA statistic called "purchasing power parity." It takes into account the cost of living in various states and cities and compares how much can be purchased with a given amount of money.

For example, $100 spent in Oklahoma City will purchase $107.81 worth of goods and services, compared with $87.28 in New York City and $96.29 in Dallas, where the cost of living is higher. The same $100 spent in Muskogee or Atoka, would cover purchases worth $116.55.

Educational improvement key to economic growth

However, both economists agreed that per capita income was a rough measure of economic property and worth an effort to improve. Both said economic growth was highly dependent on the quality of the state's public schools.

"Education has been proven to be one of those tides that lift all boats," said Norwood. "It's education and then keeping those educated people in Oklahoma."

Allison Garrett, chancellor of Oklahoma's state system of higher education, recently noted that 96 percent of the system's graduates were living and working in the state a year later.

Oklahoma ranks 42nd in the nation in per capita income, but a lower cost of living helps make money go further.

"We lose a lot of good teachers," said Norwood. "I'm in Norman, and they all just go one or two years here, and then they get burnt out and move down to Dallas, where they get a $20,000 pay raise."

Roach said Oklahoma "has had a very bad track record of attracting multinational corporations ... you know, the big ticket failed economic incentive."

A big reason for companies passing up Oklahoma, he said, is that "we've spent a decade plus not investing in education."

It's no surprise, Roach said, "that the same states that rank at the bottom in terms of average incomes are also the ones with the worst educational outcomes."

Oklahoma needs a more diverse economy

Norwood said Oklahoma's economy would be helped by bringing in more businesses "not located in Tulsa or Oklahoma City."

"We really need to grow the infrastructure ... in more rural areas," he said, noting that Texas, like Oklahoma a state traditionally dependent on agriculture and oil and gas production, has successfully diversified its economy.

"They have a lot of agriculture, they have a lot of oil, but that's only about a third of their economy," Norwood said."

A University of Texas study noted that, "the energy sector is still prominent among Texas industries, as are ranching, agriculture, and agriculture related industries like cotton ginning. But other industries such as airlines, travel and entertainment, and technology (including computers, aerospace, and telecommunications) have grown to considerable prominence."

Norwood suggested Oklahoma could capitalize more on its natural advantages.

"As you know, the wind blows a lot here," he said.

Oklahoma, already a leader in wind energy production, might benefit from a stronger push to attract more wind companies to the state, Norwood said. The legislature ended incentives in 2017 during an economic downturn that pinched spending. The incentives had been opposed by a group of prominent Oklahomans calling themselves the Windfall Coalition. The organization was formed by oil and gas company executives, but also included former Gov. Frank Keating and former OU football coach Barry Switzer.

Roach said he was not "of the camp" that believes incentives were the key to economic growth.

"If these companies are choosing Oklahoma, they would have (chosen them) with or without the corporate welfare." Instead, he said, you need to think about "general quality of life improvements like our health care system, access to health care."

Kantz, with the Oklahoma Policy Institute, said U.S. Census Bureau data showed Oklahoma had the nation’s 8th highest poverty rate, with more than 1 in 7 adults (15.7%) living below the federal poverty level, which for a family of three is a household earning around $23,000 in 2022. Even worse, she said, almost 1 in 5 children (19.5%), live at or below the poverty level.

Katz said poverty was a complex issue, without a single “silver bullet” solution, but she said steps like increasing the minimum wage, instituting paid medical leave, and making strategic investments in childcare, health care, housing and workforce training would "ensure more Oklahoma families can move from merely surviving to thriving."

