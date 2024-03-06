Oklahoma Primary Results: Live Updates

Oklahoma held its primary presidential elections on Super Tuesday, when President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump were expected to get ever closer to clinching their respective nominations.

Voters on each side of the aisle in the Sooner State saw ballots featuring many presidential candidates who had already dropped out. Biden was expected to win his campaign against his two remaining active challengers, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson, and though Trump was handed a small defeat against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in Washinton, D.C., over the weekend, he was also projected to win his contests on Super Tuesday.

All polls across the state were set to close by 7 p.m. local time.

View live results from the Oklahoma primaries below:

Read HuffPost’s live blog for more updates on Tuesday’s primaries.