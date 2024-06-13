Oklahoma primary elections guide 2024: Who's on the ballot, where to vote, results

Local, state and national elections are coming up in 2024

Ready to cast your vote? Here's everything you need to know about this month's primary elections in Oklahoma.

When can I vote early for Oklahoma's primary elections?

Early voting starts Thursday, June 13 and goes through Saturday, June 15.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Voters must vote in the county which they are registered. A list of early voting locations for Oklahoma can be found on the state election board's website.

Who is on the primary election ballot in Oklahoma?

To see who will be on your ballot, visit the state election board's election list.

Statewide race

Notable Oklahoma City-area races

What do I need to take to the polls?

You will need a valid photo ID, or the voter registration card you received from your County Election Board when you registered to vote. Valid IDs must be issued by either the federal government, the state or a tribal nation, and the expiration date must be past the election date. You can find more information here.

When are elections taking place this year?

June 18: State Supreme Court; primary for federal offices: U.S. House; primary for county offices; primary for state offices: State Senate and State House

Aug. 27: Primary runoff for federal, county and state offices

Nov. 5: General election

How can I see Oklahoma election primary results?

You can see live election results and live updates at Oklahoman.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma primary elections 2024: Who's on the ballot, where to vote