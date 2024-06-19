Oklahoma primary elections 2024: Key races put state Senate leadership in turmoil

Greg McCortney − the Ada Republican tapped to be the next president pro tempore of the Oklahoma Senate − fell to an onslaught of late, dark money advertising Tuesday, losing his seat in the Oklahoma Senate.

McCortney, the former mayor of Ada, captured 3,543 votes while challenger Jason Wingard, a 42-year-old member of the Oklahoma National Guard earned 3,805 votes.

“This was a fight that wasn’t really between me and my opponent,” McCortney said. “It was between me and the dark money group.”

McCortney's loss throws the leadership of the Senate in turmoil with the retirement of Pro Tempore Greg Treat, due to term limits. This spring, McCortney was chosen by the Senate's Republican Caucus to replace Treat. McCortney's loss, however, throws the election for pro tempore wide open − to what is already a divided caucus.

Election records show the dark money group was the Advance Right PAC, which distributed flyers and targeted text messages against McCortney. Federal Election Commission filings show the group lists offices in both Washington, D.C., and Edmond.

Statewide, politically motivated groups have spent more than $3 million in the primary election, the non-profit media outlet Oklahoma Watch reported.

McCortney's race was one of a handful of high-profile legislative races that marked the state's 2024 election.

In Shawnee, incumbent Shane Jett survived an ugly, four-way primary. Jett, if reelected this fall, can only serve two years of the four-year term because of term limits. Jett faced former state Senator Ron Sharp, retired NCAA referee Rachel Melot and Republican activist Cody Swearingen.

Unofficial election returns show that Jett earned a little more than 50% of the vote, while Sharp captured 26.%. Melot had 19.69% and Swearingen was a distant fourth just over 3%.

Tuesday’s primary election could also determine the fate for 35 state lawmakers, who drew no general election opponent. So far this year 50 legislative seats have already been decided, because only one candidate filed for office.

Following are the results of other notable state legislative races across Oklahoma:

Senate - District 13

Incumbent Senator Greg McCortney falls to Jonathan Wingard. McCortney: 3,442 votes to Wingard's 3,676.

Senate - District 17

Incumbent Shane Jett survived a tough four-way fight. Jett recorded 3,572 votes to former Senator Ron Sharp's 1,921 votes. Political newcomer Rachel Melot, a retired NCAA referee, received 1,381 votes while Cody Swearingen was a distant fourth with 259 votes.

Sen. Shane Jett speaks before the votes during a special session of the Oklahoma Senate to extend tribal compacts override a Gov. Kevin Stitt vetos. Monday, July 24, 2023

Senate - District 46

Democrats look to hold the Senate District 46 seat. Tuesday evening, unofficial election returns showed, Mark Mann with about 52.6% of the vote while his opponent, Sam Wargin Grimaldo had 47.3%.

Senate - District 48

Former state Senator Connie Johnson probably won't reclaim her seat. Johnson captured only about 27% of the vote Tuesday, far below former Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice's 72%.

Councilperson Nikki Nice speaks during the Oklahoma City council meeting, Tuesday, May, 21, 2024.

House - District 53

Like other races, the large number of candidates in House District 53 forced a runoff. Nick Pokorny will face off against Jason Blair for the GOP nomination. Porkorny received 32.39% of the vote − 935 − while Blair captured 960 votes, or 33.25%. Heather Boss placed third in the contest, with 501 votes or 17.3%. Kathern Stehno was fourth with 491 votes or 17%.

House - District 60

Republicans will see a runoff in HD 60. Mike Kelley will go head-to-head with Ron Lynch for the GOP nomination. Kelley received 41.7% of the vote, or 1269 ballots, while Lynch earned 665 votes or 21.85%. Toni Pratt Reid was third with 562 votes or 18.7 percent. Jason Warner was a distant fourth with 547 votes or 17.89%

House - District 88

Democrats made a strong showing in the HD 88. Ellen Pogemiller emerged as the winner in a three-way contest against Nicole Maldonado and Paula Sophia. Pogemiller earned 53.65 of the vote − 1,444 ballots − to Maldonado's 839 votes, or 30.76%. Paula Sophia was a distant third with 442 votes or 15.66%.

House - District 99

Embattled state Rep. Ajay Pittman will return for another term. Pittman got 1,321 votes − 53.5% − to Brittane Grant's 1,147, or 46.4 percent.

The state's Primary Runoff election is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma election results: Key races put Senate leadership in turmoil