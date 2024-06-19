In Oklahoma politics, some tribes emerge as big campaign contributors

People vote Tuesday at Millwood Field House in the primary elections. Voters headed to the polls to select candidates for the statehouse, Congress and Oklahoma Corporation Commission. For election updates and results, go to oklahoman.com.

Oklahoma tribal nations have spent more than a quarter-million dollars on state political races in 2024, records show.

The $260,000 tally is on track to keep climbing after Tuesday’s primary elections and potential runoff races.

Candidates and committees on both sides of the political aisle have reported contributions from tribes this year, but a specific group of Republican incumbents has been left out.

Eighteen lawmakers voted last year against extending the state’s car tag compacts with tribal nations. Only one of them, Rep. Chris Banning, has reported any direct financial support from a tribal nation this year. Banning’s campaign reported receiving $500 in February from the Muscogee Nation based in Okmulgee. His district covers parts of the tribe’s eastern Oklahoma reservation.

In the northeast corner of the state, several tribes backed the Republican primary challenger of incumbent Sen. Michael Bergstrom, of Adair. The Miami, Peoria, Shawnee and Wyandotte nations have donated a collective $8,500 to Houston Brittain, a small business owner from Pryor. The Shawnee Tribe’s $2,500 donation was made through its business development arm.

Bergstrom was one of the lawmakers who voted last summer against renewing the state’s car tag and tobacco compacts with tribal nations. Gov. Kevin Stitt sued to stop the bills from taking effect, but the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled against him in April. After the bills took effect, the governor worked out several long-term compacts with tribal nations.

Ben Barnes, the chief of the Shawnee Tribe, declined to comment on his tribe’s decision to back Brittain over Bergstrom.

Brittain was one of two candidates to report the most financial support from tribal nations this year. Rep. Ajay Pittman, an Oklahoma City Democrat and Seminole Nation citizen, also reported $8,500 in tribal contributions. She reported donations from the Osage, Cherokee and Chickasaw.

How much in political donations has each tribe made?

The latter two tribes — the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations — made the lion’s share of tribal political contributions that had been reported as of Tuesday. The Chickasaw Nation in south-central Oklahoma topped the list at more than $110,000, with $60,000 of that going to a dozen political action committees in February.

The Senate Democratic and Republican PACs each received $5,000, as well as the Oklahoma Hospital Association PAC. Several other PACs that reported donations from the Chickasaw Nation are small committees that mostly backed Democratic candidates during the 2022 election cycle, particularly Sen. J.J. Dossett. The Owasso Democrat, who had served since 2016, was ultimately defeated by Republican Dana Prieto.

Prieto went on to vote against the state-tribal compact extension bills last year.

The Cherokee Nation, the largest tribe in the U.S., has made about $75,000 in contributions so far this year. The Choctaw Nation, Oklahoma’s second-largest tribe, has chipped in $30,000.

The No. 4 spot for total contributions goes to the Muscogee Nation. The tribe has historically stayed out of spending on state political races, even when its top elected official vocally backed Democrat Joy Hofmeister in her campaign against Stitt in 2022.

The Muscogee Nation has donated a total of $26,000 to 25 campaigns so far this year. One of its largest and most recent donations went to Democrat Michelle McCane, who ran to represent Tulsa in the House. McCane reported receiving $2,000 from the Muscogee Nation on June 14. The teacher and library media specialist has been an outspoken opponent of state Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The final tribe that contributed to state political candidates and committees this year was the Osage Nation. While the northern Oklahoma tribe donated $5,000 apiece to the House and Senate Republican committees, the four candidates it has directly backed have been Democrats.

