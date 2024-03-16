Read the full story on Backfire News

Oklahoma Police Pull Over Toddler Driving A Hot Pink Convertible

Every once in a while, there’s a cute little story involving police, a neighbor, a dog, etc. and a small child which absolutely takes the internet by storm. Just such a story broke recently in Okarche, Oklahoma of all places after a two-year-old girl was pulled over by police as she drove down the road in her hot pink convertible Power Wheels.

Find out how a simple trunk or treat activity outraged a community.

The issue at hand was distracted driving, the side effects of which any reasonable person who’s been on the road in the last decade has experienced firsthand. Or at least that’s the issue people on the internet have invented since little Rose Fern, which is quite the name, was chewing on a toothbrush while driving, thus dividing her attention and keeping both hands off the wheel at the time.

But Okarche Police say the problem was Rose had been exceeding the speed limit. We don’t know what kind of posted limits they have, but we had no idea a Power Wheels could travel so fast.

Anyway, the officer in the footage spoke with Rose and gave her a “warning” with the police department’s Facebook page, which apparently is run by the chief, saying “her cuteness” helped Rose escape without a citation. And police say that sort of thing never happens during a traffic stop.

We’re just wondering if little Rose Fern presented a valid driver’s license, registration, and insurance or if she claimed “sovereign citizenship” and said she was under no obligation to present such items upon command.

According to police, this story has been covered all over the place, even around the world, making for a great example of community policing and the impact it makes. It also proves the power of impactful visuals.