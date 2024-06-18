Oklahoma PAC to pay $25K in settlement over Ethics Commission complaint

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Make Oklahoma Great Again Political Action Committee will pay the state $25,000 to settle an Oklahoma Ethics Commission complaint.

According to the settlement made public Friday, MOGA failed to register as a political action committee and to file contribution and expenditure reports. As a result, Jonathan Krems will pay $25,000 in civil penalties to the state’s General Revenue Fund as treasurer of MOGA, according to the agreement.

The payment must come from personal funds and not campaign funds, as stated in the agreement.

As a further condition of the settlement, Krems agreed to receive education by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission prior to representing any political action committee in the future, in accordance with the settlement.

Krems did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

According to the agreement, Krems admits responsibility in his failure to comply with the ethics rules.

Krems is an attorney based in Tulsa. He is the founder and managing attorney of Liberty Legal Solutions, a firm offering business legal services to small business owners.

