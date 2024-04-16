Oklahoma man to stand trial on Missouri drug trafficking charge

Apr. 16—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 27-year-old defendant from Norman, Oklahoma, waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Brendan T. Fields waived the hearing on a count of second-degree trafficking in drugs pertaining to an arrest July 29 of last year following a traffic stop conducted by a Newton County deputy.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the deputy stopped the vehicle for having another vehicle's license plates. During the stop, the deputy checked out Fields, who was a passenger in the vehicle, and learned that he had an outstanding warrant from Oklahoma City for trafficking in drugs.

A consent search of the vehicle purportedly turned up a vial containing some fentanyl pills and methamphetamine on the floor near where the defendant was seated. Other occupants of the vehicle told the deputy that the vial belonged to Fields, according to the affidavit.