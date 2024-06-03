Oklahoma man who stabbed father at Braum's could get day passes; AG, county DA fight back

A treatment team at a state mental hospital is again recommending day passes for Christian Costello, who believed he was killing a demon when he fatally stabbed his father.

The victim, Mark Costello, 59, was the state's labor commissioner. He was attacked on Aug. 23, 2015, at a Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Store in north Oklahoma City. He died after being taken to a hospital.

An independent board is set to vote on the day pass recommendation in July. An Oklahoma County judge will get the final say.

Both Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna and Attorney General Gentner Drummond oppose the recommendation.

Behenna said he is still dangerous.

"Christian had a long history of mental illness and of not taking his prescribed medication," the DA said. "I will continue to require that he remain in a secure forensic hospital as long as he is a danger to his family and society."

Drummond said he will vigorously resist the recommendation.

"Advocating the release of Christian Costello for any purpose indicates a callous disregard for the safety and welfare of the Costello family and the public at large," the AG said.

Christian Costello was committed to the state mental hospital in Vinita for treatment in 2018 after being found not guilty by reason of insanity of murder. He is now 35.

The Oklahoma Forensic Board deadlocked 3-3 last year on whether he should be allowed to go to an outpatient facility once a week under supervision.

A psychiatrist reported in 2017 that Christian Costello has a long history of schizoaffective disorder.

"This is an incurable, lifelong illness," psychiatrist Jason Beaman wrote in a 53-page report. "Mr. Costello believed that his father was a demon from a reptilian race. He did not believe that it was wrong to kill a demon."

The psychiatrist tried May 6 to evaluate Christian Costello again at the request of prosecutors. However, Christian Costello refused to talk to Beaman at the hospital, which is known as the Oklahoma Forensic Center, court records show.

The assistant director of clinical services at the Oklahoma Forensic Center reported in April that "his symptoms of mental illness have mostly resolved," and he takes his medication.

The assistant director also told Oklahoma County District Judge Kathryn Savage that "Mr. Costello has not shown any aggressive behavior over the past year."

"On occasion, Mr. Costello can be seen pacing the unit, muttering to himself," according to the report. "No bizarre thinking or delusions are voiced. No signs of hallucinations. He is stable."

Referring to someone as insane has come to be considered derogatory in society but is still used in legal circles and in Oklahoma law.

