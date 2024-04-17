Oklahoma man sentenced in maiming crime that involved saw

A Roland man has been sentenced in a maiming case.

In Muskogee federal court this month, Morgan Cameron Blanton-Barnes, 24, was sentenced to 235 months in prison for one count of maiming in Indian Country and 188 months in prison for first-degree burglary in Indian Country.

The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Blanton-Barnes pleaded guilty to the charges.

Authorities said Blanton-Barnes broke into a man’s home while the man was sleeping and attacked him with the saw. The victim suffered severe lacerations to the back of his skull and both hands.

The crimes occurred in Sequoyah County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation.

“The facts of this case are shocking, and the sentence imposed is a clear message that the justice system will hold violent offenders accountable for their heinous crimes,” U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma man who used electric saw to maim victim sentenced to prison