Oklahoma man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter in connection with fatal crash

STILWELL, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Oklahoma man was sentenced on Friday for involuntary manslaughter, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Bradley Jordan Eagle-Tate, 31, was sentenced to three years in prison for one count of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

The release said on June 27, 2022, Eagle-Tate crossed into the oncoming lane of Oklahoma Highway 100 and clipped a vehicle before hitting a second vehicle head-on in a no-passing zone, according to investigators.

The driver of the second vehicle died at the scene and a passenger in the first vehicle was left seriously injured.

During a plea hearing, Eagle-Tate admitted he had multiple drugs in his system at the time of the crash and “failed to devote full time and attention while driving his motor vehicle,” the release said.

Eagle-Tate pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge on September 22, 2023.

He will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshals pending transportation to a United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence, according to the release.

