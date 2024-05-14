Oklahoma man claims Kansas man chased and shot at him

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 54-year-old Kansas man is in jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder. The arrest comes after an Oklahoma man claimed the Kansas man chased him and shot at him on Saturday night.

The Montgomery County Dispatch got a call just before 8 p.m. Saturday regarding a shooting and a vehicle chasing another vehicle near Coffeyville.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at U.S. Highway 166 and County Road 3500, west of Coffeyville.

Deputies arrived and talked to a man from Skiatook, Oklahoma. He told deputies he was chased by a black Challenger from Caney, Kansas. According to the sheriff’s office, shots had been fired at the Oklahoma man’s car, but the man was not injured.

The sheriff’s office coordinated with the Caney Police Department and found the alleged suspect vehicle at a home in Caney. During the investigation, the 54-year-old resident was arrested.

The sheriff’s office did not give a motive. Montgomery County Sheriff Ron Wade said the case is still under investigation. When finished, the case will be given to the county attorney for possible charges.

“I extend my appreciation to dispatch, deputies, and the Caney Police Department for their swift and professional response,” Wade said in a news release. “Through our joint efforts, we successfully arrested the suspect, ensuring the safety of our community.”

