Oklahoma man charged in southwest Missouri murder

NOEL, Mo. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in Noel.

McDonald County deputies responded to a call about a stabbing around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the Minnow Springs area.

Garrett Sumter, 32, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is being held on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Garrett Sumter, 32

Authorities say the stabbing happened at a vacation property where a group of friends were staying.

According to detectives, Sumter fled the scene before they arrived.

Several agencies assisted with the search, including the Noel Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A trooper was able to locate Sumter, who is being held without bond.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.