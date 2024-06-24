Oklahoma man charged in fatal McDonald County stabbing

Jun. 24—NOEL, Mo. — The McDonald County prosecuting attorney has filed charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action against an Oklahoma man following a weekend stabbing in Noel, according to a statement by McDonald County Sheriff Robert Evenson.

According to the statement released Saturday, charges were filed against Garrett Sumter, 32, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

In the statement, the sheriff's office said detectives and deputies responded to the Minnow Springs area of Noel about 12:30 a.m. Saturday following a report of a fatal stabbing.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, the victim had stab wounds to the chest and neck. He was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m.

Witnesses told investigators they had rented an Airbnb when they came to town for a float trip on the Elk River, and spent part of the night at a bar. After returning to the house, an argument broke out between two of them, and a third man tried to break it up by stepping in between them. Sumter allegedly hit that person in the face, according to the affidavit, and which point the man who had been hit went outside. Another person tried to calm Sumter, grabbing him by the shoulders, "and at some point he hit (Sumter) in the lip, knocking him out for 3-5 seconds on the couch of the living room." That man, who is unidentified, then went into the bathroom, at which point Garrett allegedly attacked the victim, prompting a 911 call.

According to the sheriff's office statement: "After the stabbing, the suspect fled the scene. Sheriff's Detectives coordinated the investigation and a search of the area was conducted by deputies, Noel Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers. A state trooper was able to locate the suspect a short distance from the scene and take him into custody without incident."

The victim's name is being withheld to give the family time to notify all next of kin.

Sumter is being held without bond in the McDonald County Jail.