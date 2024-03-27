Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly trying to steal pair of Balenciaga shoes

An Oklahoma man is behind bars after being accused of attempting to steal a pair of Balenciaga shoes from a woman he met on a selling app, Fox 25 reported.

Oklahoma City Police told Fox 25 that the victim was trying to sell her red and silver Balenciaga shoes on the marketplace app, Offer Up, and was contacted by someone with the username "Turbo", who was later identified as 21-year-old Tabor Carter.

The victim reported she and Carter agreed to meet at a 7-Eleven, but Carter never showed up.

The victim and her mother reportedly went to a T-Mobile location after Carter failed to show up, when he messaged her shortly after to make the transaction. However, when the woman walked up to his car, he pulled out a "Glock-like" pistol and pointed it at the victim's head, Fox 25 reported.

Tabor 'Turbo' Carter, 21, was arrested after reportedly trying to steal a pair of designer sneakers from a woman he met on a selling app.

"The victim indicated she was there to sell shoes to the suspect, during that exchange, the suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded the property from the victim," Staff Sgt. Dillon Quirk with OKCPD told Fox 25.

According to reports, the victim gave Carter the shoes but then reached into the car and took one of the shoes back. Carter then reportedly turned back to get the other shoe, but she told him she’d already locked it inside her car.

The victim was trying to sell red and silver Balenciaga shoes on the marketplace app, Offer Up.

Carter drove off but was arrested after a police pursuit, Fox 25 reported.

Oklahoma City Police warn anyone who is meeting up to sell items, to do it in a public place with lots of cameras, like your local police station.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Oklahoma City Police Department for more information.





