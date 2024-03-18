This Oklahoma-made beer was brewed to help save the monarch butterflies. Here's how

Director of the Oklahoma Monarch Society Katie Hawk works on March 5 in the mill room to start the process of brewing the Save the Monarchs Pollinator Pilsner at Anthem Brewing Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Monarch Society and Anthem Brewing are teaming up to help save the Monarch butterflies from further decline by brewing a Save the Monarchs honey pilsner that will be launched this April to help raise awareness about the drastic decline in monarch butterfly populations and increase pollinator habitats throughout Oklahoma.

Every bite of food you eat is impacted by pollinators. The same is true for every sip of beer.

Whether directly or downline, pollinators are responsible for the function of food and beverage systems that keep humans fed and alive.

Now, with the production of a special honey pilsner called Save the Monarchs Pollinator Pilsner, the Oklahoma Monarch Society and Anthem Brewing Company, 908 SW 4 Street, are teaming up in hopes of raising funds and awareness to help protect pollinators and their habitats.

Save the Monarchs Pollinator Pilsner

"Monarch populations dropped another 59% and compared to last year's population it's the lowest the numbers have been in the last decade, so we are taking an all hands on deck approach in regards to trying to get the message out to other audiences as well beyond the outreach that we've been doing for the last eight years," said Katie Hawk, Director of the Oklahoma Monarch Society. "Anthem was — when we approached them with this idea — they were in it to win it and said 'Absolutely count us in. We want to be of help with this. We know this is really important.'"

Lead brewer Kayla Stewart developed the recipe for the beer, which utilizes Laurel hops, specifically chosen for their floral notes and also highlights the many contributions of pollinators to society from the grains to the honey being used in the brew.

Oklahoma Monarch Society board president Rick Sinnett starts the process of brewing the Save the Monarchs Pollinator Pilsner on March 5 at Anthem Brewing Oklahoma City.

"We understand that butterflies do not produce honey, but they are pollinators just like honeybees are," Stewart said. "Honeybees are a big, crucial part of our Oklahoma agriculture, so we're utilizing local honey. It came from a farm down in Norman called the Royal Bees Apiary."

Lead brewer Kayla Stewart cools a sample that will be further processed into the Save the Monarchs Pollinator Pilsner on March 5 at Anthem Brewing Oklahoma City.

Anthem will spend the next month brewing the Save the Monarchs Pollinator Pilsner, with an expected release date of April 16, depending on production, when they hope to release the beer statewide.

