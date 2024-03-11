Oklahoma’s Lieutenant Governor on election dynamics
KSNF/KODE — Oklahoma’s Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell is one of the few politicians whose office is not up for re-election this year.
We caught up with Pinnell during his recent visit to Grove.
He said President Biden’s State of the Union Address sounded more like a “campaign speech” than a State of the Union Address.
He says as it becomes more and more likely that former President Trump and President Biden are in for a rematch in November, it will really come down to about five states and ~100,000 votes.
“You know, yes, it’s a national election, but it really is a swing state…presidential elections really have become swing state elections… and not just states, I mean, with the technology, today, we can really microtarget exactly what those swing voters — who those swing voters are,” said Lt. Governor Matthew Pinnell, (R) Oklahoma.
Lieutenant Governor Pinnell says he expects November’s presidential election to be a close one.
