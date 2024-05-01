Oklahoma ‘legend’ Askins to retire from courts job

Jari Adkins, administrative director of the Administrative Office of the Courts, is pictured April 30, 2024, in the Capitol. (Barbara Hoberock/Oklahoma Voice)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Lt. Gov. Jari Askins is retiring as administrative director of the courts.

Her last day is June 30.

“Jari has been a zealous advocate for the judiciary, and a faithful friend and wise counselor to every Oklahoma Chief Justice lucky enough to have benefitted from her service,” said Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice M. John Kane IV. “While I believe that no single person is bigger than the office he or she may hold, I’ll make an exception for Jari Askins as our Administrative Director.

“She is an authentic Oklahoma legend, and it has been my unique privilege to have served with her.”

Askins has a lengthy history of state service.

Askins served 12 years in the Oklahoma House, rising to Democratic minority House leader.

She was elected lieutenant governor in 2006 and served until 2011.

In 2010, she defeated Drew Edmondson to secure the Democratic nomination for governor, but lost to Republican Mary Fallin in the general election.

She is a former associate provost for external relations at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center; special judge; Pardon and Parole Board chair; Pardon and Parole Board executive director; and former Gov. David Walters’ deputy general counsel.

Askins said she was grateful for the opportunity to serve the state in a variety of roles.

“None of those positions was a job, but a chance to help solve problems for people who lacked resources to help themselves,” Askins said. “I love public service and will never take for granted the responsibility imposed upon those of us who choose that path.”

She said whatever comes next for her will involve helping another generation prepare to become Oklahoma leaders.

Askins holds a bachelor’s and law degree from the University of Oklahoma.

She is a member of the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame.

She is from Duncan.

