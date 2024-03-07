Oklahoma leaders claim to follow Christian principles, but their actions say otherwise.

What fuels quiet, nearly invisible hate in Oklahoma?

What, you might wonder, is she asking? …”But ours is the state that showed the world how to jump into action following the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing. The term Oklahoma Standard became the gold standard for disaster relief.”

In our personal relationships, most of us show interest in others, compassion toward suffering, community pride, and support for children and families. Yet, we have many public officials who are blinded by partisan politics and align their thinking with out-of-state conservative movements. Many of them enjoy the controversy and confusion they create, while they infuse the laws and regulations with their own personal values.

When Sen. Tom Woods used the word “filth” in response to a recent question about the death of a teen in Owasso, he brought shame to us all. Yet, here we are again, as we collectively lower our heads and take on the horror created by an elected official who qualifies his words by describing himself as a “Christian” and a “conservative.” Such words make us all suffer. Sen. Woods has made it clear what lives in his heart.

More: Sen. Tom Woods' 'filth' comments expose Oklahoma's real moral crisis - LGBTQ+ kids are dying: EDITORIAL

How can we interpret Sen. Woods' comments as anything but hate speech?

How can we sit by and watch state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters suggest that our schools are shelving pornographic books, as he pursues his personal crusade to disrupt students’ ability to declare a change of gender to their school records, along with other demeaning actions?

How do we tolerate a Legislature that restricts women’s health care? In anticipating the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a trigger law was already put in place that would make it illegal to receive reproductive health care in Oklahoma, on the off chance that day should ever happen. So firm in their stand that we remain abortion free, they are currently considering numerous bills to further lock in their right to interfere with family planning.

What about those of us who are exhausted by the ongoing fight Gov. Kevin Stitt forces on tribal communities? We are subjected to his declaration that his state stands for Jesus, without regard that Christians are only a part of the religious diversity of our state.

What about the rest of us? Those of us who value diversity, believe in women’s choice, want to honor the treaties awarded to Native American tribes? What about those of us who believe each one of us should live our lives to our personal fullest, and deserve the right to be honest about who we are? How are we to react to our state leaders who choose to decline federal funding available to feed hungry children when hunger abounds?

More: As stores shutter around us, can rural Oklahoma solve food deserts? Co-op gives us hope.

Shocking one-liners and elitist thinking do not work toward shared solutions and creative policies that benefit all of their constituents. Woods framed his comments with the brag that his party is a supermajority. And, it appears, the supermajority is not interested in representing us all.

The world is evolving. Those who are sensitive to respecting human differences are labeled as “woke” when a more accurate term would be “evolving,” just as humans have been doing since the beginning of time. As Sen. Woods would say, “We are a religious state and we are going to fight to keep that filth out of Oklahoma.” We can anticipate there will be quite a fight ahead as Woods and others living by his code of ethics work to hang on to a morality they declare is directed by God.

I shake my head as I absorb the shocking news, time and again, that our state leaders claim to be guided by Christian principles, yet I see few actions that any deity would judge as grounded in love and acceptance. Instead, I see Oklahoma being influenced by leaders who demonstrate narrow definitions of what are acceptable behaviors in its residents. Sen. Woods, I reject much of the thinking that your brand of government promotes.

Jeary Smart Seikel

Jeary Smart Seikel is a community volunteer in Oklahoma City who has special interests in health care and the well-being of women and children.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Many Oklahoma officials are blinded by partisan politics | opinion