Oklahoma lawmakers shield poultry farms from some lawsuits in final-day vote

Some Oklahomans are crying foul over a chicken poop bill set to become law.

The controversial measure blocks people from suing to stop farms from spreading poultry litter onto land, as long as farms are following state-approved plans.

Chicken litter can be used to fertilize crops, and supporters framed the shield law as necessary to save small farms from downstream neighbors determined to shut them down.

But critics contend the excrement can also contaminate nearby rivers, aquifers and drinking water sources. Concerns about pollution prompted several tribal nations, environmental groups and the city of Tulsa to oppose any extra layers of legal protections for poultry farms.

The debate continued until the final day of the legislative session Thursday, when House lawmakers passed the bill and sent it to Gov. Kevin Stitt for final approval.

The governor told reporters at a news conference Friday that he had signed off on the measure, which he described as a reform he had been waiting to see for years.

“If we want to change the rules in Oklahoma, change the rules,” he said. “But you can’t have a business have a permit, doing what they’re supposed to do and then come in and let a frivolous lawsuit take place and somehow put them out of business. That’s un-American.”

Poultry farms in Oklahoma have raised environmental concerns before

Oklahoma has an estimated 11,000 poultry farms, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Only a fraction of those operations — about 1% — have 400 or more birds. Three massive farms have at least 50,000 birds apiece. Many of the farms are concentrated in the eastern part of the state, especially in counties next to Arkansas.

The vast majority of birds raised are broilers and other meat-type chickens. Farms in Oklahoma produced 215 million broilers worth a collective $1.28 billion in 2022, the latest year federal statistics were available.

Environmental concerns have long swirled over the operations. The state of Oklahoma sued a handful of the industry’s largest players, including Tyson Foods and Cargill, in 2005, accusing them of polluting the Illinois River watershed.

The suit dragged on for decades. A judge eventually sided with the state in 2023, but a year later, the case remained unsettled.

Now, the same firms targeted by the suit stand to gain legal immunity through Senate Bill 1424, Rep. Meloyde Blancett said Thursday.

“The only reason we’ve gotten improved water quality is because we filed a lawsuit, and what this bill will do, it will shield them,” the Tulsa Democrat said as she debated the bill on the House floor.

The measure’s main sponsor in the House countered that water quality had improved thanks to better regulations and industry practices. “It has nothing to do with a 15- to 20-year-old federal lawsuit that hung out in federal court not getting ruled on,” said Rep. John Pfeiffer, a Logan County Republican.

Stitt cited his frustrations with the lawsuit as he explained why he supported the bill.

“We had a former attorney general that sued the chicken industry — even though they were following all the rules at the time — saying they should have done something different,” Stitt said, adding that the case had languished for more than a decade. “This attorney general brought this lawsuit back up, and so hopefully this will settle this once and for all.”

Tyson Foods, Cargill and several other large poultry companies named in the lawsuit belong to a regional trade group called The Poultry Federation.

State filings show a Tuttle political consultant is registered to lobby the Legislature, the governor and a host of state regulators on behalf of The Poultry Federation. The consultant, Tyler Norvell, is listed on the federation’s website as its director of Oklahoma operations. Norvell is also registered with the state to lobby for more than a dozen other clients, including the Oklahoma Rural Water Association.

Norvell did not return a message to comment about the bill on behalf on The Poultry Federation and its members.

Lawmakers have not disclosed any direct financial contributions from The Poultry Federation, but the governor has reported nearly $20,000 from donors with ties to the trade group. Campaign finance records show Tyson Foods has donated $5,000 to Stitt’s campaigns, Norvell has donated $8,500 and Marvin Childers, the president of The Poultry Federation, has donated $5,600.

Tyson Foods also has contributed a total of $15,000 to the Senate and House majority funds since 2020.

Pfeiffer said the legal protections weren’t meant to protect large poultry integrators but local growers that run on thin profit margins.

“All it says is, if we do what we tell you to do, and you follow the rules like we tell you you have to — then somebody who moved into northeast Oklahoma from Branson can’t sue you because they don’t like living next to a poultry farm,” Pfeiffer said during floor debate.

Critics of bill call fine a 'mere fee for the right to pollute'

The bill allows the state to fine companies that violate rules up to $10,000 a day, a penalty that supporters said would encourage compliance.

Critics expressed skepticism. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations said in a joint statement that increased fines were “a mere fee for the right to pollute.”

“The bill threatens to undo decades of progress improving water quality in Oklahoma,” the tribes said.

Rep. Mickey Dollens, a Democrat from Oklahoma City, called the proposal a joke.

“Mega corporations — they don’t care about our land and water, they don’t care about the mom-and-pop farmers they contract with, and they sure as heck don’t care about the citizens of Oklahoma,” he said.

The bill ultimately passed 69-27, mostly along party lines, although eight Republicans voted it down. The vote came a day after the Senate approved the bill.

