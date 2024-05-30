Oklahoma lawmakers end “successful” session a day before deadline

Stacks of paper, including bills, line the desk of Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, R-Tahlequah, on the final day of the legislative session on Thursday. Stacking of bills on senators' desks is an annual tradition on the last day of session. (Photo by Barbara Hoberock/Oklahoma Voice)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Lawmakers left the Capitol Thursday, a day before the deadline, after passing a $12.47 billion budget.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat called it a “successful” and “rewarding” session.

“I am pleased with how things turned out,” Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the budget leaves the state in a good financial position for next year.

But Democrats, the minority party, were less enthusiastic, saying the budget didn’t do enough for education and healthcare.

Lawmakers wiped out the state’s 4.5% sales tax on groceries, but could not muster the support to secure a reduction in the state’s 4.75% top income tax bracket which covers most Oklahomans.

On Thursday, the Senate sent Gov. Kevin Stitt a sentencing reform bill, House Bill 1792, which supporters say will provide more consistency in penalties issued from county to county. The measure, the product of years of work and study, would overhaul felony sentencing.

“This needed reform creates a uniform and consistent felony classification system while still prioritizing the safety of all Oklahomans,” said Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa.

Lawmakers also approved an $18 million plan to increase the pay for sheriffs and to fund operations.

One of the more controversial measures approved was House Bill 4156. The immigration bill has already drawn two legal challenges.

It creates a new crime called “impermissible occupation” for willfully entering the state without legal authorization to be in the United States and sets out penalties.

Hundreds of Hispanic Oklahomans rallied to protest the law, which takes effect July 1.

Lawmakers also passed a Senate Bill 1835 that would let judges give criminal defendants who are domestic violence victims lighter sentences if they can prove their abuse contributed to the crime.

The public will get a $4.3 million arch at the Capitol, but efforts to secure $8.3 million to restart a prison rodeo at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester were put on hold.

Stitt signed Senate Bill 1854. It prevents unauthorized homeless camps on state property.

Efforts to implement sports betting fell short, but are expected to be a recurring issue.

Stitt’s proposal during his State of the State speech in February to crack down on civil asset forfeiture didn’t come to fruition.

Bills to eliminate incompatibility in divorce cases, to restore the Ten Commandments monument to the Capitol and to force judges to retire at 75 didn’t garner support.

Stitt also signed a measure elevating the status of the soybean adding it to a list of state symbols, which include rescue animals as the state’s pet and the honeybee the state’s insect.

Thursday marked the last regular session for several lawmakers who are facing term limits, including Treat, McCall, Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, and House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City.

Nuria Martinez-Keel contributed to this report.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST. DONATE

The post Oklahoma lawmakers end “successful” session a day before deadline appeared first on Oklahoma Voice.