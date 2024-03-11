Oklahoma lawmaker tries once again to make daylight saving time permanent

TechCrunch

This was initially driven by the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs, but is now being pushed higher ahead of a “halving” event, which will limit the amount of new supply put into circulation from bitcoin miners. Bitcoin has increased 9.5% in the past seven days and is up 50% on the month, according to CoinMarketCap data. The total crypto market cap across all tokens has increased 10% on the week to $2.71 trillion, with bitcoin making up 52.7% of that amount.