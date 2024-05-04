New Oklahoma law removes requirement for businesses to check IDs before serving alcohol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a new law earlier this week that may affect your next trip to the liquor store.

“Odell’s Law” was signed into law on Thursday removing the requirement for businesses to check IDs before serving alcohol to customers.

The law is named after a 90-year-old man who was denied a beer because he didn’t have his ID on him, according to Rep. Robert Manger (R-Oklahoma City).

“Odell’s Law would remove the cumbersome requirement to check somebody’s ID before selling them alcohol, allowing people over the legal drinking age to purchase alcohol even if they’ve forgotten their ID or don’t wish to show it,” Manger said. “HB3571 does not prohibit a company policy that requires ID verification. This is common sense legislation.”

Oklahoma governor signs bill into law that requires schools to teach cursive writing

The bill passed the Oklahoma House on March 5 by a 69 to 25 vote and the Senate by a 44 to 1 vote on April 25.

The bill was carried by Sen. Darrell Weaver (R-Moore).

“I appreciate the governor for signing this common sense legislation that allows businesses to use their discretion regarding ID checks while maintaining responsibility for preventing underage alcohol sales,” Weaver said. “This bill not only streamlines operations but also ensures that Oklahomans who are clearly of legal drinking age are not unnecessarily inconvenienced. It was a pleasure to work with Representative Manger on this practical policy that reflects our state’s pro-business values for citizens and establishments alike.”

The law will go into effect on November 1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.