Oklahoma judge orders ‘ChiefsAholic’ to pay $10.8 million

BIXBY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman scored a huge victory when infamous Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xavier Babudar was ordered to pay her $10.8 million in connection with a credit union robbery.

Babudar, also known as “ChiefsAholic”, was ordered to pay Payton Garcia $1.6 million for losses, $2 million for emotional damages and $7.2 million in punitive damages in connection with the Dec. 2022, robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union in Bixby, Okla.

The Kansas City Chiefs Superfan confessed in a federal case to holding a bank employee at gunpoint and ordered her to open the vault, while he stole $139,000.

Babudar was sued in Tulsa County District Court. An Oklahoma judge ordered Babudar to attend the hearing, but a federal judge halted the transfer and ordered Babudar to stay in prison, in part because while the Chiefs fan was out on bail in Oklahoma he cut off his ankle monitor and fled the state before being arrested by federal authorities.

After he failed to attend the Oklahoma hearing Judge Tracey Priddy entered a judgment against Babudar for $10.8 million.

Babudar pleaded guilty in February to federal charges of money laundering, transporting stolen property across state lines, along with bank robbery in the Western District of Missouri and the Northern District of Oklahoma. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 10.

Babudar is being held in federal prison at the Leavenworth Penitentiary.

